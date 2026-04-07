Urn with cremated remains stolen from cemetery in ‘targeted’ act

A thief broke open a wall niche at a Fairmount Memorial Association cemetery and stole an urn with cremated remains inside, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The crime appeared to be targeted, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office did not share the name of the deceased person.

The reported address the urn was stolen from is located at 508 N. Government Way. The business at that address is Heritage Funeral & Cremation and the adjacent cemetery is Riverside Memorial Park.

According to the release, an employee of the Fairmont Memorial Association called police on March 24 to report the stolen urn. The employee did not know when the urn was stolen, the release said.

No other damage was reported.

Anyone with information or can assist in recovering the urn is urged to call Det. T. Walton at 509-477-3478.