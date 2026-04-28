Offensive prospects struggle in Everett series; Flesland, Van Sickle make quick trip to Triple-A | Spokane Indians notebook

The Spokane Indians are in the midst of a season-high 12-game road trip through Everett and Eugene. They hope the second half of the trip goes better than the first.

The Indians lost the first four of their six-game stand in Everett, extending a losing streak to six games total and eight of nine. They bounced back to win Saturday and Sunday to salvage the last two games against the AquaSox.

The only series they’ve won so far is the opening weekend three-game set against Everett when they took two out of three at Avista Stadium. In the three full series since, they’ve gone 2-4 in each.

The six-game series in Eugene starts Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. and includes a doubleheader on Saturday.

Who’s hot

It’s a short list. Last week against Everett, only four batters hit better than .231 and two of them – catcher Alan Espinal and outfielder Caleb Hobson – only got into three games.

They hit three home runs in total and struck out 56 times in six games – an average of 9.33, which is actually better than their season average of 12.71.

Espinal went 5 for 9 (.556) in his three games with a double and two RBIs. Hobson went 3 for 8 (.375) with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Of the regulars, second base Roynier Hernandez hit .357 (5 for 14 with a homer and two RBIs), and Jacob Humphrey had seven hits in 22 at-bats with a pair of stolen bases.

Ethan Hedges (.200) and Kelvin Hidalgo (.176) also hit home runs last week.

Prospect watch

Colorado Rockies No. 5 prospect Robert Calaz had a tough week in Everett. The 20-year-old right-handed batter went 1 for 14 – though it was a triple – and is hitting .208 for the season over 18 games with six extra-base hits among 15 total.

No. 12 prospect Max Belyeu is similarly struggling. The 22-year-old lefty went 1 for 11 in the series and is slashing .197/.293/.409 overall.

For starters

Right-handed starting pitcher Brody Brecht (Rockies No. 8 prospect) has been very sharp in his last few outings. The 23-year-old 38th overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft is still on a strict pitch count early in the season – he’s thrown just 10 innings over his last three starts – but he’s given up just two earned runs (1.80 ERA) and four walks in that time with 18 strikeouts.

For the season, Brecht – a former two-sport star at University of Iowa – is 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 12 ⅔ innings and has not allowed a home run. He has held opponents to a .114 batting average against.

Quick trip

Left-handed pitchers Stu Flesland and Bryson Van Sickle were assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday for what turned out to be a weekend assignment with the Rockies’ highest affiliate. The pair were returned to the Indians on Tuesday.

Flesland got into the second game of the Isotopes’ Saturday doubleheader for his Triple-A debut and tossed three shutout innings in relief of former Indians pitcher Sean Sullivan. He gave up three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in a 9-2 loss to Sacramento.

This season with the Indians, Flesland is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 10 ⅔ innings over three long relief outings.

Van Sickle (0-0, 16.20 ERA in five High-A games) did not make an appearance.

No relief

The Indians have 12 relief pitchers on the roster right now, and only three of them have an ERA under 4.50 (Flesland, Bryson Hammer (3.86 in five appearances) and Bryan Perez (1.50 in four appearances).

Six have an ERA over 5.00, including Van Sickle and Hunter Omlid (14.40 over four appearances).

The bullpen overall is sporting a 6.16 ERA over 106 ⅔ innings.