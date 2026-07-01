Culinary Calendar

Wine Wednesday Dinner Series: Sound Bites – Features band themed dinners paired with three featured wines. 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Nectar Catering and Events, 120 N Stevens St. $37. 509-951-2096.

Kids in the Kitchen: Summer Sweet and Savory – Young chefs learn how to make custom baked sliders and cinnamon chips with fruit salsa. 4:15-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $25. 208-457-8950.

Cookie Decorating – Catee Ng shares some basic techniques for cookie decorating. 2-3 p.m. Thursday. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. 509-893-8300.

Gnocchi Cooking Class – Learn the art of crafting gnocchi from scratch. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Drive. $85. 509-466-0667.

Foundry Wine Tasting with Brenna – Brenna from Foundry Winery in Walla Walla shares some Walla Walla wines. 4-7 p.m. Friday. Cellar & Scholar, 15412 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $22. 509-218-6226.

Savor the Season - Mediterranean Midsummer Cooking Class – Learn how to make Portuguese cuisine. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $93. 509-822-7087.

Trivia Brunch – Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Cellar & Scholar, 15412 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Free admission. 509-218-6226.

Cooking Class – Designed for moms and their little chiefs. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $65. 208-277-4116.

Two-Day Sourdough Workshop with Jeff Halfhide – Learn about the sourdough baking process. Two-day course. 4 p.m. Sunday-Monday. The Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. $160. 509-328-3335.

Loire Valley Wine Class – Sommelier Justine Recor discusses the sub regions, climates and history of Loire Valley. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday. Cellar & Scholar, 15412 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $136. 509-218-6226.

Pasta Making 101 with Jake Thompson – Learn how to make your own pasta from scratch. 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sunday. The Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. $90. 509-328-3335.

Italian-Inspired Gelato – Learn how to make Italy’s favorite frozen treat. 11 a.m. Sunday. Williams-Sonoma, River Park Square, 808 W. Main St. Free. 509-455-3438.

Beef Jerky Made Easy – Learn how to make beef jerky from start to finish. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. Free. 509-893-8330.

Wine Wednesday Dinner Series: Sound Bites – Features band themed dinners paired with three featured wines. 5-8 p.m. July 15. Nectar Catering and Events, 120 N Stevens St. $37. 509-951-2096.

Mexican Staples with Jamie Aquino – Learn to make authentic Mexican cuisine. 5:45-8:15 p.m. July 15. The Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. $89. 509-328-3335.