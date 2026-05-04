Rathdrum mayor resigns amid domestic battery investigation

Rathdrum Mayor Mike Hill resigned Sunday following a reported domestic violence incident over the weekend.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release late Sunday night that the Rathdrum Police Department had asked the agency to respond and investigate a domestic battery call at 11:14 a.m. Saturday due to a conflict of interest.

The call involved the city’s mayor, the release said. The sheriff’s office did not respond to further questions.

Kootenai County Jail records show Hill was not booked into jail following the incident.

Rathdrum Police Chief Dan Haley told The Spokesman-Review he was notified by the city’s administrator, Leon Duce, that Hill had resigned effective immediately.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Rathdrum and appreciate the trust placed in me during my time in office,” Hill’s resignation letter states.

It’s unclear who will take over as mayor in the interim.

The Rathdrum City Council, which has a duty to fill a mayoral vacancy, is scheduled to meet May 13.

This story is developing.