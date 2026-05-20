Community Cookbook: Memorial Day kicks off summer barbeque and picnic season

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

The scope of Memorial Day, this Monday, has broadened over the years and now encompasses a variety of activities, often spanning the entire weekend. Of course, it’s a time to remember and honor those who have passed on, especially our military members and veterans. Part of the traditional Memorial Day celebration includes the solemn practice of decorating graves with flags and flowers. Parades and special ceremonies honoring our military personnel and veterans are common.

But Memorial Day also kicks off the summer barbeque and picnic season, which brings us to today’s recipes.

Hamburgers and hot dogs. What better main dish lineup is there to dust off those neglected grilling skills while hosting a memorable backyard dinner? These popular foods are comparatively quick and easy to grill. You can complete most of the preparations in advance while delegating some of the remaining work to participants as they custom-build their own servings in a buffet-style setting.

Big Beefy Onion Burgers tops today’s menu. If you fancy large, deluxe hamburgers, these may satisfy your appetite. The burgers are beefy, with a lot of onion flavor onboard. Grill, fry or broil them. Prepare them in the kitchen or outside.

It’s interesting when, where and how recipe inspiration and ideas originate. We all have our own experiences. Yellow Burger and Fry Sauce is a good example. The idea for this sauce originated with a Carl’s Jr. ad picturing an intensely yellow dipping sauce. The sauce’s color held my attention, and I started experimenting. Yellow Burger and Fry Sauce was the result, and it’s my favorite burger and fry sauce.

Asian Chicken Noodle Salad is a refreshing change-up from the usual potato and macaroni salads we’re accustomed to finding at barbeques and picnics. The salad presents a menagerie of colors, flavors and textures.

What can be said about Fudgies, strutting their magical, summer cool? They’re chillingly addictive. This recipe updates the original Fudgies recipe by reducing the amount of water, thereby discouraging the formation of water crystals and resulting in a slightly creamier texture.

Have a wonderful and safe Memorial Day weekend.

Big Beefy Onion Burgers

If you’re a hamburger and onion fan, these big, beefy hamburgers will treat your taste buds to a flavor fest. Hamburger patties can be grilled, fried, or broiled, making their preparation indoors or in the backyard a breeze. Hamburgers are a great way to feed a hungry group. Offer the toppings and condiments buffet-style so individuals can custom-build their own burgers. Here’s the hamburger that I would assemble.

1 pound lean ground beef (80/20 blend is best)

½ (1-ounce) packet dried onion soup mix

¼ cup water

3 4½-inch split hamburger buns or Kaiser rolls

Burger sauce, relish, or mayonnaise, yellow mustard, and ketchup

Iceberg, Boston, or bibb lettuce, shredded or trimmed to bun size

⅛-inch thick slices sweet, white, or red onion

⅜-inch thick slices tomato

Pickle chips or pickled jalapeño pepper rings

3 slices sandwich cheese

Combine the first three ingredients (through water) in a medium bowl. Form into 3 4¾-inch patties, lightly pressing a slight indentation in the center of each (this will help the patties cook more evenly). Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Grill, fry, or broil the patties until done, flipping them once halfway through the cooking. If frying the patties, heat a skillet over medium-high heat. If grilling, cook the patties over direct medium heat (beef patties should reach a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees for safety). Place the cheese on top of the patties while still hot. Warm the buns or lightly toast the insides. Spread a liberal amount of preferred condiments on the insides of the top bun halves. Place the lettuce, tomato, onion, patty, cheese, then pickle chips or jalapeño pepper rings, on the bottom bun . Cap with the top bun .

Notes: The hardcore onion lovers among us may even want to use onion-flavored hamburger buns to catch that full allium cepa wave.

Yield: 3 hamburgers

Yellow Burger and Fry Sauce

The idea for this sauce originated with a Carl’s Jr. newspaper advertisement picturing a yellow dipping sauce. The color held my attention, and I wondered what the ingredients were. I have no idea how similar this sauce is to theirs, other than the color. Duplicating the sauce wasn’t my goal. This concoction turned out to be a dandy sauce and one of my favorites. It’s quick and easy to prepare, and it’s excellent on burgers and sandwiches. It is also a great dipping sauce. It also pairs well with seafood.

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons sweet pickle relish

3½-4 teaspoons yellow mustard

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

Dash of ground turmeric (optional)

Using a small whisk, thoroughly combine the ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or so to allow the flavors to blend.

Notes: I keep the fat and calories down by using light mayonnaise. Add the ground turmeric for a more intense yellow color.

Yield: About ⅔ cup

Asian-Flavored Chicken Noodle Salad

Inspired by a popular and delicious salad prepared by my nephew, Craig, this salad is light and fresh, with a wonderful array of flavors, colors, and textures. Use store-bought rotisserie chicken to fast-track the salad’s preparation.

2 (3-ounce) packages Oriental-flavored ramen noodles with seasoning packets

⅓ cup rice wine vinegar or cider vinegar

¼ cup peanut or vegetable oil

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

¾ teaspoon salt

2-2½ cups cooked ½-inch cubed or shredded chicken

2 tablespoons toasted sliced almonds

1-2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

1 (14-ounce) package coleslaw mix

Crumble the ramen noodle “bricks” into ½- to 1-inch lengths. Combine the next five ingredients (through salt) in a medium bowl. Cook the ramen noodles in unsalted, boiling water until tender; drain well. Thoroughly combine all ingredients in the bowl. Cover and refrigerate until chilled. Stir well before serving.

Notes: For quick work, use a store-bought rotisserie chicken. Easily double the salad to accommodate a crowd.

Yield: About 8 cups

Fudgies

(Updated, originally published in August 2025)

Summer will be a little cooler when enjoying these icy-cold, fudgy treats. Use popsicle molds or empty yogurt cups, and popsicle sticks to make them. This recipe produces 8 3-ounce fudgesicles.

2⅔ cups whole milk vanilla-flavored yogurt

½ cup whole milk

5 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder, or more, to taste

5 teaspoons granulated sugar or equivalent sweetener, or more, to taste

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Put the ingredients in a blender. Run at maximum speed for 30-40 seconds. Taste and blend in more cocoa powder or sweetener, if needed. Pour the contents into popsicle molds or small yogurt cups. Freeze for 6-8 hours before use (overnight is best). Insert popsicle sticks when the mixture thickens sufficiently. When fully frozen, place the molds or cups in cool water up to the tops for 2½-3 minutes to loosen. Carefully remove the fudgesicles from the molds (a drinking glass or measuring cup for singles, or a tray for all eight). Alternatively, run hot water over each for 30-40 seconds. Place in an ice-cold tray in a single layer and return to the freezer until served.

Notes: Create two-tone Fudgies by filling the molds with half chocolate filling and half vanilla made by whisking 3 cups of vanilla-flavored whole milk yogurt with a teaspoon each of vanilla extract (use real extract instead of artificial) and sugar (spoon the vanilla filling into the molds). That will double the amount and the number of servings.

Yield: 8 servings

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com