A Grip on Sports: Hopefully, the Mariners won’t be a joke this year, even if the season begins on April 1

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Time begins today. Baseball starts. That is all.

• Stop me if you have heard this before. No, don’t. The sun is shining, the air is crisp and you have to face up to the fact the boys of summer resume their never-ending game throughout the nation today.

Every field is a field of dreams. Dreams of a World Series title. Dreams of leaping catches, rising heaters and balls driven to deep confines of the stands.

Who cares if those stands are not filled due to, well, you know. Put that behind us. The vaccine for your winter blues has, is and always will be a shot of baseball. It is our pastime and, despite its issues, it is not yet past its time.

Oh, sure, the game has problems. Every professional sport does. But Opening Day isn’t the right time to delve into them. Today is about celebration.

That crocus out front? It popped up to see if Marco Gonzales can continue to pitch at the same high level as last season.

That’s what we all do in April. We poke our head out the door and listen for the crack of the bat. It’s almost like the dinner bell on a Montana ranch in 1895. Hear it and everyone comes a runnin’.

My TV will be on today, though the first game, Toronto at the Yankees, is the type of scheduling that makes my blood boil. Kick off the season with New York? Gag me. I’ll wait until 1 p.m., when the World Champion (uppercase for emphasis) Dodgers begin again. They are in Colorado, where it is expected to be 67 and sunny. Good enough for April 1. Or May 1, actually.

It’s going to be a lot cooler than that in Seattle, where Gonzaga’s finest will take the hill for the M’s. Intellectually, we all know this is another rebuilding year in Seattle, the 21st consecutive by one reckoning, but that doesn’t matter. Not on Opening Day.

Every team that crosses the white lines today has a dream. It ends with a trophy held high in the air. And confetti reigning down.

It’s a dream renewed, just like the baseball season itself.

• The Inland Northwest has a dream as well. Its dream will be either fulfilled much sooner. By late Monday night we will know whether Gonzaga has done what no one has done in 45 years.

Will the Bulldogs end this weird college basketball season undefeated, NCAA champions covered in confetti and accolades? Or will the bubble burst a game or two short?

Before we find out, be prepared for an onslaught. The nation’s hype machine is running 24/7 and will only pick up speed if the Zags win Saturday night. We’re a small cog in that machine, of course, about as important as the nut that holds your car’s license plate in place. But we’ll be here for you, passing along what we know and what we wished we knew better.

Headlining that latter area is any sort of certainty about the weekend’s results. We have known. The Zags are the best team but the best team doesn’t always win the NCAA Tournament. There are no best-of-seven series here. It’s just one game every time. You don’t have to be the best every day, just one day.

It’s what makes it so much fun, and, at the same time, so agonizing, to watch.

• Speaking of beginnings, Washington State begins spring football today.

It’s an important spring, of course, after COVID-19 stole so much away from everyone in 2020. It’s a chance for Nick Rolovich to exhale and slowly teach his team the finer points of his offense and the defense. It’s a chance to discover who has come through the year from hell bigger, stronger or in need of assistance. And it’s a chance for freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura to take a big step.

Oops, that last one has to be put on hold a while. Though it will happen.

See, de Laura made a mistake in the offseason. He’s paying for it with a suspension, one that is still ongoing. He won’t be participating in the first practice today. Rolovich would not commit to a date when he would be.

Good. Being a college football player is not just about being a better player. This is, despite all appearances, the NFL. It’s a time for the young men in the program to develop skills for life. (I know it sounds sappy, but it’s true.) Many of the best lessons are learned after mistakes. (I know it sound stupid, but it’s true.) A few missed spring practices is a small price for a better life.

Even if it doesn’t feel that way at the time.

• Pomp and circumstance. That’s a big deal right now. We’re talking baseball stadiums around the nation and we’re talking the Final Four. We may not be able to nip the pandemic in the bud, but we sure know how to throw a big event. And aren’t you proud of me? No April Fools’ Day jokes. Nope. I am not a fool. Until later …