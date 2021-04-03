Cache Reset
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: Gonzaga plays UCLA in Final Four

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-0) play the UCLA Bruins (22-9) tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PDT. You can watch it on TBS.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Johnny Juzang (UCLA) 15.5 42.9 90.2
Drew Timme (GU) 19.0 65.0 69.5
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA) 6.1 4.2 1.9
Drew Timme (GU) 7.2 4.8 2.4
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Tyger Campbell (UCLA) 5.3 1.9 33.6
Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.5 3.0 28.4

Team Stats

  UCLA Gonzaga
Points 72.9 91.6
Points allowed 63.2 64.3
Field goal pct. 45.8 54.9
Rebounds 35.0 38.0
Assists 13.4 18.6
Blocks 2.8 2.8
Steals 5.0 8.1
Streak Won 5 Won 30

Game preview

Know GU’s foe: UCLA Bruins

