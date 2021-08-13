Breling Eusebio goes five strong innings, Spokane Indians down Tri-City 5-1

Starter Breiling Eusebio went five strong innings, the bullpen pitched four scoreless and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-1 in the fourth of a six-game High-A West series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Friday.

Eusebio (2-3) allowed one run on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over five innings. He threw 70 pitches, 48 for strikes.

Derrik Watson and Moises Ceja each pitched one inning of scoreless relief, while Jake Sommers struck out four over two innings to finish the game.

Daniel Montano went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and scored a run.

The Dust Devils scored just three batters into the game, as Jordyn Adams (2 for 4) singled in Jeremy Arocho in the first inning.

That’s all the offense Tri-City mustered.

Hunter Stovall fouled off eight pitches in the fourth inning then came through with an RBI double to plate Niko Decolati. Stovall later scored on an RBI single by Montano.

Grant Lavigne and Stovall hit back-to-back singles in the sixth, then Montano came through again with an RBI single. Montano has five RBIs in his last three games.

Later in the inning, Jack Blomgren grounded to short but an error by shortstop Jeremy Arocho allowed Stovall and Montano to score.

Stovall finished 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Despite the win, the Indians went 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.

Tri-City starter Robinson Pena struck out 11 in five innings.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.