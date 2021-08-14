Helcris Olivarez sparkles for six innings, Spokane Indians edge Tri-City 2-0

Starter Helcris Olivarez sparkled and the visiting Spokane Indians got just enough offense to edge the Tri-City Dust Devils 2-0 in the fifth of a six-game High-A West series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Saturday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

Olivarez (3-8) pitched six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and struck out seven – though he walked five in the process.

He threw 95 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Trent Fennell struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning and Stephen Jones had a 1-2-3 eighth.

Dugan Darnell hit the first batter of the ninth then walked Kevin Maitan. Darnell got a pair of popups then struck out Steven Rivas to end it for his seventh save of the season.

Jack Blomgren led the game off for the Indians (44-44) with a double and moved to third on a groundout. Hunter Stovall bounced to first but it was enough to plate Blomgren with the Indians’ first run of the game.

Grant Lavigne led the second inning off with a single and went to second after Brenton Doyle was hit by a pitch. Daniel Montano doubled to left and Lavigne scored, but three straight strikeouts by Tri-City starter Sam Bachman stranded Doyle at third.

Bachman (0-2), the Los Angeles Angels first-round pick, No. 9 overall in this year’s draft, was making his second professional start.

The Indians loaded the bases in the third on a Stovall double, Niko Decolati single and Doyle’s second HBP of the evening, but Montano’s liner to left was hauled in by Kyle Kasser for the third out.

Spokane threatened again in the seventh. Ezequiel Tovar led the frame off with a double and moved up on a flyout. Decolati bounced to short and Livan Soto threw Tovar out at home.

With one down in the eighth, the Indians pulled off a double steal to put runners at second and third. Blomgren struck out and Tovar topped one in the batter’s box where catcher Griffin Mazur made the play unassisted.

Tri-City fell to 34-55.

Around the league

Eugene 11, Hillsboro 6: Robert Emery and Tyler Fitzgerald both homered in a four-run eighth and the visiting Emeralds (51-38) topped the Hops (42-46). Emery went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs.

Vancouver 11, Everett 4: Zac Cook went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and the visiting Canadians (40-49) beat the AquaSox (54-33). Will Robertson went 3 for 4, scored twice and drove in two for the C’s.