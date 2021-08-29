Spokane Valley firefighters rescue dog from garage fire Sunday

Spokane Valley firefighters quickly doused a garage fire and rescued a dog on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Bowdish Road, according to the fire department. Neighbors had noticed the smoke in the garage and were attempting to extinguish the flames using garden hoses.

Firefighters forced entry into the garage and put the fire out within minutes, according to the news release. The dog was found inside and safely removed from the garage.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.