Victor Labrada homers twice, Everett downs Spokane Indians 10-4 in series finale

Victor Labrada went 3 for 5 with two home runs and six RBIs and the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Spokane Indians 10-4 in the finale of a seven-game High-A West series at Funco Field.

Labrada hit two of Everett’s four homers on the day.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

First-place Everett (58-44) moved two games ahead of the Indians (56-46). Eugene (58-45) beat Tri-City 6-1 to stay a half-game back.

It was a one-run game entering the bottom of the seventh, but reliever Jordan Sheffield – on a rehab assignment from the Colorado Rockies – got roughed up in his second pitching appearance of the season.

Sheffield recorded just two outs in the seventh and allowed four runs on three hits and a walk. He allowed a pair of two-run home runs – to Labrada and Justin Lavey to make it 8-2.

The Indians picked up two runs in the top of the eighth on RBI hits by Isaac Collins and Grant Lavigne to halve the deficit, but Labrada went deep off reliever Jared Biddy in the bottom half to push the lead to 10-4.

Everett got out to a 2-0 lead against Indians starter Helcris Olivarez in the third. Labrada had an RBI single and scored on a double by Joseph Rosa.

Spokane evened it in the fourth as Brenton Doyle launched his 16th homer of the season, a two-run shot, and fourth in his last six games.

Everett broke the tie in the sixth on Andy Thomas’ solo home run off Olivarez, then opened things up in the seventh.

Olivarez (4-9) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He threw 59 of his 91 pitches for strikes.

Around the league

Eugene 4, Tri-City 0: Connor Nurse allowed one run with seven strikeouts over five innings of relief and the visiting Emeralds (58-45) beat the Dust Devils (42-60). Carter Aldrete knocked in a pair for the Ems.

Vancouver 8, Hillsboro 4: Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Orelvis Martinez hit his sixth home run in 24 games at High-A and the visiting Canadians (47-55) topped the Hops (45-56). Tanner Morris went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the C’s.