10 fun facts about Franz Bakery

If you’re driving to or from Spokane Valley, you’ll likely see the sign for Franz Bakery from the freeway. Franz Bakery outlets are dotted throughout town on Monroe and Market and in Spokane Valley. And if you’re at the grocery store, you’ve likely purchased Frank Bakery breads, pies and the company’s assortment of doughnuts, from raspberry and chocolate to pumpkin, blueberry and lemon.

Here are 10 fun facts about the bakery business from Franz’s website:

1. Founded in 1906, Franz is a family-owned company based in Portland, Oregon.

2. The founder, Engelbert Franz, moved to the United States as a 15-year-old to work at his uncle’s bakery in Portland.

3. The original bakery was called United States Bakery.

4. Franz’s brothers followed him to the United States shortly after his move and soon took over the bakery from their uncle.

5. In collaboration with the owner of Yaw’s Top Notch Restaurant – now permanently closed – Engelbert Franz invented the 5-inch-diameter hamburger bun.

6. Franz holds the Guinness World Record for the longest hot dog bun. The record-breaking bun measured 104 feet, 9½ inches.

7. The Spokane Franz facility makes the buns for all Wendy’s franchises owned by Wenspok.

8. Before it was acquired by Franz, the Spokane facility was called Boge Bakery.

9. There are three Franz Bakeries in Washington. In addition to the facility in Spokane, there are two in Seattle.

10. In 2014, the Spokane location became the first among nine Franz bakeries in the Northwest to reach 100% landfill-free status.

For more information, visit franzbakery.com.