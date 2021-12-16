Things to do in Spokane Dec. 17-24 – Campbell House Holidays, Questmas Village + Northwest Winterfest

Winter Glow Spectacular – A drive-through lighting festival at Orchard Park through Jan. 2. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free; donations accepted. (509) 755-6700.

Holiday Pie and Rolls Ordering – Handcrafted pies using fruits from Sunset Orchards in Green Bluff. Flavors include peach, peach huckleberry, apple, caramel apple, cherry, pumpkin, pecan and chocolate pecan. Laminated rolls available by the dozen in original flavor, orange cranberry and garlic parmesan. Cinnamon rolls are available in six packs for Christmas morning. Learn more at blissfulwhisk.com. Available on first-come, first-served basis through Dec. 24, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Blissful Whisk, 1612 N. Barker Road, Suite 101, Spokane Valley. (509) 242-3189.

Holiday Lights Show – Open nightly from dusk until 10 . Featuring Christmas trees, a huge animated light show display of more than 90,000 Christmas lights, synchronized to holiday music, a live reindeer display Friday and Saturday, 5-9 p.m. and more. Through Jan. 8. Suntree RV Park, 350 N. Idahline Road, Post Falls. Free. (208) 818-0624.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily, 5-8 p.m. through Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 280-2739.

The Festival of Trees and Winterfest – View the display of trees at the Center adjacent to the Colfax Library through Dec. 28, then cast a vote for “people’s choice” in-person or online at whitcolib.org through Monday. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Questmas Village – Featuring giant-sized characters in a variety of winter scenes, including a snowman village with Santa, skiing penguins, Bigfoot popping his head out of a Christmas present and a set of lighted caves. Incorporated into the village are several tributes to the Kalispel Tribe, including a traditional tipi covered with tule reed mats and an oversized sturgeon-nosed canoe. Available through Jan 5. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. Free. (509) 481-2800.

“Home for the Holidays: Traditions of Christmas” – A Christmas spectacular featuring Christmas songs, a kickline, USO military tribute and a fully staged living nativity. Through Wednesday, Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $27-$35. (208) 763-0681.

Campbell House Holidays – Celebrate the holidays at the historic Campbell House. Explore the home, Christmas tree and decorations, participate in family activities and a scavenger hunt. Featuring living history characters such as Hulda, the cook. RSVP by calling (509) 456-3931 or stop by the admissions desk. Take-home activity kits inspired by the Campbell sugar cookie recipe also available for purchase. $2 person, plus normal admission charge. Friday through Sunday, Noon. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. (509) 456-3931.

Cooking Class: Shabu Shabu With Chef Lesa – Use a special double-sided pot with one side of umami miso broth, the other a spicy broth, accompanied by a platter of thinly sliced meats, seafood, vegetables, rice and dipping sauce. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Open House and Champagne Bridal Tour – Sip on a complimentary glass of champagne while you walk through a guided estate tour, get the chance to ask experienced event coordinators any questions you may have, and take a peek at ceremony and receptions venues with designer tablescapes. Offered at 1:15 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Drive. (509) 466-0667.

Santa Breakfast and Photos – A pancake breakfast with eggs, sausage, juice, hot chocolate, applesauce and coffee served by Santa and his elves. Featuring live Christmas music on steel drums by Taylor Belote, professional photos, children’s activities and gifts. Masks required except when eating. Breakfast: $4 children ages 5-12; $8 ages 13 and older; free children ages 4 and younger. Photos: $10. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Wine Class: God Bless Everyone as We Close Out the Year – Sample wines to toast the coming Christmas Day and the last wine class of the year. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss Scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Christmas Crown Roast of Lamb Demonstration Cooking Class – A demonstration of how to cook crown roast of lamb with all the trimmings. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $125. (509) 822-7087.