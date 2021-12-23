Review: The Dead South delivers gritty and original bluegrass show

By Taylor D. Waring For The Spokesman-Review

The Dead South headlined a sold-out show at Knitting Factory on Tuesday night. The Ghost of Paul Revere served as the opening act.

Saskatchewan bluegrass ensemble the Dead South played to a sold-out crowd at Knitting Factory on Tuesday evening, and different in their arrangement – sans drummer and fiddle – the core of the band is composed of cello, mandolin, banjo and guitar. While they refer to themselves as the Mumford & Sons’ evil twins, the Dead South delivered an evening of gritty and original bluegrass tunes.

The alternative country trio the Ghost of Paul Revere, who made their debut on Conan in 2018, opened the night. Hailing from Portland, Maine, the band played older tracks, like 2014’s “San Antone,” and 2020’s “Love at Your Convenience.” Much to everyone’s surprise and delight, the band closed their set with a surprisingly rad rendition of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” that showcased the band’s versatility.

After their set, the Dead South took to the stage dressed like they had watched a lot of “Tombstone” growing up, which is, I suppose, a remnant of that weird post-Mumford in the early 2010s, where everyone needed to dress like pioneers for a minute. The stage featured vintage-looking lanterns and stained glass-styled LED panels, which added a lot of depth to their stage show.

While the band lacks a traditional rhythm section, their stage presence and unique arrangements made for an upbeat and danceable evening. The crowd, many of whom have been waiting to catch this show since it was originally scheduled for 2020 at Knitting Factory, was active and lively.

Each member of the quartet had their standout moments. Lead singer and guitarist Shane Hilt’s rich, gritty voice was excellent right out of the gate with “Diamond Ring” and crowd-favorite “In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company.” All of this was with the support of backup harmonies from Scott Pringle, who sang lead on several tracks at the end of the night downtown, including “Travelin’ Man.”

Banjo player Colton Crawford is a truly talented player. Fast and in the pocket, his banjo playing provides a nice blend of rhythm and melody that helps glue the band together. His brilliance on the banjo was at its height on tracks like “Snake Man Pt. 1” and the show-closer “Banjo Odyssey.”

Cellist Danny Kenyon, who briefly left the band in 2020 after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced on Instagram, sang a verse on the track “Black Lung.”

Throughout the night, Spokane was treated to a number of well-written and performed bluegrass tunes filled with rich harmonies and dark lyrical humor. If you didn’t catch the show, the band released a live album, “Served Live,” this year. The Dead South will wrap up this leg of their U.S. tour in Seattle on Wednesday and will be touring Europe early next year.