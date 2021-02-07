Sheriff’s Office: Juvenile male killed in Spokane Valley shooting overnight Saturday

A juvenile male was killed in a shooting that took place around midnight overnight Saturday in a neighborhood off North Barker Road, according to police.

The shooting appears to have taken place at a party and may be gang-related, according to an initial news release from the Sheriff’s Office. They’re requesting anyone with information or video of the incident, which took place in the 900 block of South Beige Lane, to contact law enforcement.

Deputies responded to calls of a shooting just after midnight, according to a news release. They attempted to render aid to the juvenile shot, but he died at the scene.

Major Crimes detectives remained on the scene throughout the night and morning collecting evidence.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Check (509) 456-2233. Use reference No. 10015890.