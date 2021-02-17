From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nikita R. Kuznetsov, of Newport, Wash., and Ashlyn R. Leppert, of Spokane Valley.

Trevor E. Peck and Teddijo M. Reynolds, both of Coeur d’Alene.

John W. Hengesh and Karen A. and Eastburn, both of Medical Lake.

John D. Miller, of Spokane, and Shelley A. Andrews, of Kent, Wash.

Samuel G. Neumann and Jacqueline M. Fratini, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon D. Gunderson and Johanna R. Dilulo, both of Kent, Wash.

Michael M. McClung and Mica D. Sansaver, both of Spokane.

Brennan N. Purkey, of Spokane, and Faith C. Bishop, of Mead.

Nathan L. Wendt and Kelsey A. Elston, both of Spokane.

Aaron J. Kuntz and Amirah L. Fowlkes, both of Chattaroy.

Brian L. Hansen and Teresa A. Dugger, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Melissa N. Gustin, money claimed owed.

Buder Haven Apartments et al. v. Anthony R. Fry, restitution of premises.

Kiemle and Hagood Company v. Amiee C. Wisher, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Darin M. White, money claimed owed.

CPM Development Corp v. Construction By D&R LLP, et al., money claimed owed.

Michael Moore v. Alan Grier, et al., money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reilly, Westi N. and Jeffrey T.

Countryman, Stephanie J. and Justin K.

Houbrick, Julie and Jacob R.

Gray, Richard T. and Ginger K.

McLemore, Michelle L. and David H.

Leal, Avril A. and Jason W.

Schroeck, Teresa and Mark

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Julian R. Gomez, 32; 45 months in a prison-based alternative, 45 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jy J. Jones, 37; $5,559.99 restitution, 100 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of second-degree identity theft, three counts of second-degree theft, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree malicious mischief.

Joshua J. Holecek, 28; $1,455 restitution, 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Evan W. Travis, 19; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Brendan M. McGuire, also known as Brendan M. McQuire and Brendan M. McGurie, 32; $500 restitution, three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Devron M. Parrish, 33; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Robert E. Julian, 46; 45 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Joshua C. Barcus, 46; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Ryan L. Collins, 37; 98 days in jail, two counts of first-degree trespass building and false statement.

Judge Matthew Antush

Austin L. Hayes, 24; 19 days in jail, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Richard Tabu, 48; three days in jail, reckless driving.

Jarrod R. Weinstock, 41; 17 days in jail, third-degree driving while license suspended.