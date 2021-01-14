Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-0, 3-0 WCC) host the Pepperdine Waves (4-5, 0-0) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Colbey Ross (PU) 19.0 46.2 82.7
Corey Kispert (GU) 21.1 60.8 86.5
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Kessler Edwards (PU) 5.9 4.7 1.2
Joel Ayayi (GU) 8.1 6.2 1.9
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Colbey Ross (PU) 7.2 3.8 38.4
Jalen Suggs (GU) 5.1 2.6 26.5

Team stats

  Pepperdine Gonzaga
Points 77.9 96.1
Points allowed 73.6 73.4
Field goal pct. 47.1 55.6
Rebounds 34.4 39.4
Assists 17.6 21.3
Blocks 3.9 3.0
Steals 6.0 8.4
Streak Lost 2 Won 12

Game preview

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball