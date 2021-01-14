Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-0, 3-0 WCC) host the Pepperdine Waves (4-5, 0-0) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Colbey Ross (PU) 19.0 46.2 82.7 Corey Kispert (GU) 21.1 60.8 86.5 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Kessler Edwards (PU) 5.9 4.7 1.2 Joel Ayayi (GU) 8.1 6.2 1.9 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Colbey Ross (PU) 7.2 3.8 38.4 Jalen Suggs (GU) 5.1 2.6 26.5

Team stats

Pepperdine Gonzaga Points 77.9 96.1 Points allowed 73.6 73.4 Field goal pct. 47.1 55.6 Rebounds 34.4 39.4 Assists 17.6 21.3 Blocks 3.9 3.0 Steals 6.0 8.4 Streak Lost 2 Won 12

Game preview

Top-ranked Gonzaga heads into Pepperdine visit with impressive streaks on the line Gonzaga’s winning streaks have encountered numerous challenges over the years, but Pepperdine gave the Zags their toughest test last season at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga outlasted the 23-point underdogs 75-70, as 6-foot-10 forward Killian Tillie’s blocked on a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Waves standout point Colbey Ross in the closing seconds. | Read more »

Gonzaga-Pepperdine key matchup: Colbey Ross, Jalen Suggs is one to watch Colbey Ross has put together a record-setting career in three-plus seasons at Pepperdine. Freshman Jalen Suggs has become one of the top players in the nation after just 12 games at Gonzaga. The two are expected to match up in Thursday’s game at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more »