Posole for the Sol benefits Second Harvest

Call Cochinito Taqueria, 10 N. Post St., at (509) 474-9618 to reserve a Bowl of Sol for $25 and pickup on Sunday from 12-4 p.m. More: cochinitotaqueria.com

It is said that chicken soup is for the soul, but in Spokane this week, purchasing posole for the Sol benefits the food bank Second Harvest.

Chef Travis Dickinson’s Cochinito Taqueria downtown is taking part in Bowl of Sol, a benefit for Second Harvest that pairs his posole, a traditional Mexican soup, with a locally made bowl for the customer’s keeping.

“All proceeds go to the food bank, and it should be a pretty cool event,” said Dickinson, who added that about half of the goal of 100 bowls had been met as of Friday afternoon. “We have 100 bowls made to sell. If we can get them all out, I would be so happy.”

Bowl of Sol is in partnership with Fred Schumaker of Schumaker’s Pottery and the Spokane Potters Guild. Schumaker has crafted 100 custom and unique stoneware soup bowls for Cochinito’s posole.

For $25, customers select a bowl to take home along with pork posole rojo or vegetarian posole verde and all the toppings. All sales from bowls and soup go directly to Second Harvest.

“We will have our bar open for to-go cocktails, beer and wine, as well as plenty of extra posole on hand for additional orders,” Dickinson said. Preorders are being taken to help pace out the day and maintain social distancing while guests select bowls and pick up their food.

Call Cochinito Taqueria, 10 N. Post St., at (509) 474-9618 to reserve a Bowl of Sol for $25 and pickup on Sunday from 12-4 p.m. More: cochinitotaqueria.com