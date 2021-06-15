Fabulous five: There’s a Spokane tea party brewing downtown

Since all of age 6, drinking tea has been an integral daily pursuit, a passion of utmost necessity. Early memories include scooting the kitchen step ladder toward the counter and climbing up to flip the switch on a beloved hot water kettle.

So, to say that I have a few opinions about the proper way to brew and serve a cup of tea is a wild understatement. Tea is comforting, invigorating and habit-forming, and a day without it is usually one wasted.

In that spirit, here are five downtown shops that make getting out of bed just that much more manageable.

Revival Tea Co.

If you’re ever trying to decide between visiting a tea shop or speakeasy, look no further. This place is the best of both worlds. Just down a flight of stairs from Sweet Peaks Ice Cream, Revival Tea Co. serves freshly crafted teas of every variety that all follow through on the promise the name suggests.

And while you’re enjoying your tea, the dark, modern and cozy space provides an ambience made for reading, studying and, if you’re so inclined, conversation. Their lavender chai iced latte with a twist of orange is the perfect antidote to all of this 90-degree weather.

If you go: 415 W. Main Ave., (509) 315-8099, revivalteacompany.com

Brambleberry Cottage

For a more traditional, sit-down-style afternoon tea, Brambleberry Cottage has been a go-to for years. Depending on which of their three tiered-tea service you choose, visits to the cottage include “savory sandwiches, fresh baked scones and/or cottage-made crumpets and an assortment of decadent desserts.”

And if you finish early, there’s always time for a little wandering through the gift shop. Reservations at Brambleberry Cottage are available Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

If you go: 206 E. Pacific Ave., (509) 926-3293, brambleberrycottage.com

Atticus Coffee & Gifts

With shelves full of loose leaf tea, books and quirky decor, Atticus Coffee & Gifts is the perfect place to grab a drink and wander. Named for the hero of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the cafe also offers espresso drinks, drip coffee, Parisian-style sandwiches and an assortment of cookies and pastries from Cake Bakery and Boots Bakery. For more information, email atticuscoffee@comcast.net.

If you go: 222 N. Howard St., (509) 747-0336, facebook.com/atticuscoffee.

Indaba Coffee

Best-known for its coffee, Indaba also offers a small but smart selection of hot teas and tea lattes. The London Fog – Earl Grey tea with steamed milk and lavender – is my favorite. Now with five locations in Spokane, Indaba’s menu also includes an assortment of breakfast and lunch options.

If you go: 518 W. Riverside Ave., (509) 321-7742, indabacoffee.com.

Rocket Bakery

With locations throughout Spokane, the Rocket is a great place to stop for a London Fog and lox bagel. In addition to a selection of black and green teas, Rocket Bakery offers chai tea and Yerba Mate.

If you go: 1325 W. First Ave., (509) 927-2340, rocketspokane.com.