Spokane Indians rally in ninth to top Tri-City 4-2

From staff reports

Niko Decolati’s triple drove in two runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead, and Spokane rallied to defeat Tri-City 4-2 in a High-A West game at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Wednesday.

The Indians trailed 2-1 entering the final inning after Tri-City took the lead in the seventh on Carlos Herrera’s two-run double.

Christopher Navarro was hit by a pitch with one out in the ninth. After Jack Blomgren walked, Decolati tripled to left field to plate both runners for a 3-2 lead. Aaron Schunk added an RBI single for the Indians (15-23) for the final margin.

Mitchell Kilkenny allowed one hit and struck out 10 in six innings on the mound for Spokane. He exited with a 1-0 lead, the product of Michael Toglia’s solo home run in the second.

The Dust Devils (13-24) host the third game of the six-game series Thursday at 7:05 p.m.