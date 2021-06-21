Man charged with vehicular assault, DUI after motorcycle crash in Spokane

A man is facing vehicular assault and DUI charges after a crash Sunday night sent a motorcyclist to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police charged 25-year-old Kevin Morris for his involvement in the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Nevada Street and East Empire Avenue.

Police said a northbound three-wheeled motorcycle was turning onto East Empire Avenue from North Nevada Street, slowing for a pedestrian in the middle of the crosswalk. As the motorcycle stopped, Morris, driving a vehicle south on North Nevada Street, crashed into the motorcycle, according to the police department.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, while the passenger in Morris’ vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The pedestrian was uninjured.

Morris, police said, showed signs of impairment at the scene. Police said a department drug recognition expert called to evaluate helped determine that Morris was impaired by cannabis.

Morris was booked into the Spokane County Jail.