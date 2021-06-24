Local Music Spotlight: Zac Hawkins, aka rapper ExZac Change, is ‘Happy 2 B Here’ and discuss art

By Julien A. Luebbers For The Spokesman-Review

For local artist and podcast host Zac Hawkins, the various foci of his life (music, for one thing, but also cannabis and deep conversations) all go hand in hand. The story of one passion, as he explained, is often the story of the other two.

“When I first started smoking weed, my buddy was like, ‘Hey, man, this is freestyle.’ He would pull up instrumentals, and we were just busting freestyles.” Cannabis, then, “goes hand in hand with the music. Like that’s how it started.”

Hawkins would go on to perform under the moniker ExZac Change and still does all around the Spokane area. He just released a song, too, titled “Time,” which is available to stream on YouTube. “Time” is a laid-back and insightful piece tracking the last year and the more profound impacts of time’s passing.

“Music, as cliche as it sounds, is a form of expression for me,” Hawkins said. “And I kind of let go of trying to be a famous rapper. I just want to make the best possible music, make this authentic to me and my team.”

His team is the group known as Algorhythm NW. They’re an art and media group Hawkins runs with fellow Spokane artists John Ward and Iyzlow Matisse. Together, around their interests in music and cannabis, they promote Spokane art.

Earlier this year, Ward (stage name John MF Ward) and Hawkins did a track together, “Can’t Always,” which is available on Spotify.

“When I smoke,” Hawkins continued, “It takes me to a place where I’m just motivated and excited to make music and to create things.” For a long time, that meant rap – and it still does – but in the past two years, Hawkins has shifted his focused to his podcast, “Happy 2 B Here.”

“I started the podcast because I would try to have a conversation with my friends, and a lot of times I would find when I’m having a conversation with somebody, they would pick the phone up, look at the phone, get distracted. So, I really wanted a setting where there’s no phones.”

The podcast setting felt more official and allowed Hawkins and his friends and guests to get into deeper conversations. The guest list is driven by Hawkins’ interest in supporting local creatives and giving them a platform to tell their stories.

Hawkins talks to “people who are serious about their craft, people who are currently working.” The latest guest, Godffiti, is a local visual artist working primarily with graffiti. “Godffiti was one of those guys with one hell of a story. And he’s putting up murals all around the city. So, those are the people that I’m looking for. Those high-impact people.”

While Hawkins is the podcast’s main host, fellow Algorhythms member Matisse does the editing and the podcast’s distinct, fun artwork, styled after various cartoons. In addition to the artistic work, Hawkins uses the platform to discuss cannabis.

“I’ve done a lot of work with Cinder, who’s local and has three stores here in Spokane. And I’m really passionate about what they do with cannabis education. There’s so much to know about it. And like breaking the stigmas about just lazy stoners. I’m very passionate about cannabis and the ways that it can help people.”

In Hawkins’ own story, cannabis has been a catalyst for creativity and conversation, a starting point but also a huge part of the journey.

