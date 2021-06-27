A Grip on Sports: Baseball sinking the boat by not mandating roofs on every stadium

A GRIP ON SPORTS • How does one define irony? How about it being in triple digits in the Seattle area while the Mariners are rained out in Chicago? That seems to be pretty ironic.

• Rainouts are a part of baseball. Not in Seattle, though. Oh sure, you respond. It’s too darn hot to rain.

We’re not referring, specifically, to today or this week or this month. We could be, sure, but our focus is long term. With Seattle’s reputation as the wettest place in the United States – it isn’t but perception always takes precedence over reality in these times – the powers that be among baseball were pleased the city’s baseball franchise began its existence in a domed stadium. And not at all displeased when its new ballpark included a retractable roof.

If and when you decide to attend a Mariner home game, you can be assured the game will be played no matter how hard the rain is falling. That’s a key element for a team like Seattle, which attracts fans from Montana to Oregon, from Idaho to, in normal times, British Columbia. A weekend trip to Seattle for baseball has to have some sort of guarantee. T-Mobile’s roof offers that assurance.

Which brings us to the ironic part.

It rains more in Seattle than Chicago. But it’s close, with the two cities’ averages within an inch or so of each other. Though the Windy City’s storms are more of the summertime type – “gully washers” as my dad used to call them for some reason – that cause delays and cancellations. Seattle, on the other hand, is more a city of drizzle, with the fall and winter and early spring filled with moist days.

And yet when new Comiskey Park opened in 1991, there was no thought given to putting a roof on the place. (Actually, if you’ve ever been to the stadium, you’ll understand when I say I could have ended that last sentence after the word “given,” and been accurate.)

Safeco, as it was called originally? There was no way it was going to be built eight years later without a roof. Sure it cost more. But it was worth it. The White Sox and most every other team aren’t about to be bothered.

Does T-Mobile’s roof get in the way of enjoying Seattle’s beautiful summer days? No way. In fact, it enhances our enjoyment of them in the sense, even if storms are in the forecast, baseball fans know they can venture outside because the game is going to be played no matter what.

Places like Los Angeles and San Diego and San Francisco and … well that’s about it. That’s the list of cities in which roofs aren’t really worth the money. Heck, even Phoenix needs one to keep cool air in during the area’s usual triple-digit days.

From Minnesota – a roof wasn’t put on the Twins’ new stadium for some reason – to Miami, from Atlanta to Philadelphia, should include a roof the next time its stadium is replaced. Heck, it should have been the rule for the past 25 years, as construction and architectural techniques have made it a simple, if expensive, proposition to include a rainout-saving addition.

The next time the team from the rainy Pacific Northwest ventures to someplace where the reputation isn’t as moist and then loses a game to Mother Nature, remember how it could have been avoid. All it would have taken is a little foresight and a lot of money, both of which are rarely used around baseball.

Gonzaga: The college basketball season won’t begin until the temperatures start to cool off but that doesn’t mean a heat wave should preclude thinking about it. Or speculating who may start for the Zags. Jim Meehan does just that today. There are three givens and a lot of question marks. … Jim also spoke with Chet Holmgren yesterday about his upcoming first international competition.

Indians: Spokane’s bats heated up and the Indians pounded Hillsboro 9-3. Dave Nichols has the game story. By the way, today’s game will begin early because of the record heat predicted for the Portland area. … It was 75 years ago when the Indians’ bus crashed crossing Snoqualmie Pass, an unfathomable tragedy that took nine lives.

Hoopfest: Corey Kispert, the Gonzaga star headed to the NBA, is Hoopfest’s poster boy this year. The tournament, which will be held in September due to COVID-19, unveiled its poster and new ball Saturday.

Disc golf: As Spokane improves its wastewater drainage, there have been some changes to the affected areas. Around Downriver, the biggest upgrade above the surface is to the disc golf course. Colin Tiernan has this story.

Mariners: As we more-than-mentioned above, the M’s were rained out after playing just a couple innings. The game was suspended and will be played today as part of a doubleheader. Seattle will have to scramble to have enough pitching with Marco Gonzales home with his wife as they expect a baby.

• I usually spend a week or two in Las Vegas each July. It’s hot there. So hot, in fact, walking around outside isn’t a lot of fun. So expect this one to stay indoors quite a bit this week. We may not be smart but we’ve learned that lesson through trial and error. Until later …