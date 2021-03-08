Dorothy Dean presents: Flourless double chocolate chip cookie is love child of brownie, meringue

By Audrey Alfaro For The Spokesman-Review

After making a batch of French buttercream frosting (which I’ll be sharing soon), I had a bowl full of leftover egg whites, as that recipe uses just the yolks.

I used some of the whites for an omelet and then scoured the internet for ideas on what to make with the rest.

That’s how I stumbled upon these “egg white cookies,” which also happen to be flourless. I was intrigued and gave them a go.

Using a few pantry staples, this small-batch recipe for flourless double chocolate chip cookies was simple; no mixer was needed. and it was made in one bowl.

Powdered sugar and cocoa powder are sifted together, then a pinch of salt is stirred in, followed by vanilla extract, a single egg white and chocolate chips.

The “dough” was more like a thick yet loose batter. After scooping them onto a baking sheet, they spread slightly and are left to rest for 30 minutes. This allows them to form a “skin” and hold their shape better.

After a bask in the oven, they came out with crackly tops and a glossy sheen. I was so eager to try them but restrained myself and allowed them to cool.

Upon first bite, I was blown away at the multiple textures; they were crisp, chewy, airy and almost melted in my mouth, like a meringue.

And they tasted like ultra-fudge-y brownies. Actually, this cookie is very much how I’d imagine the love child of a meringue and brownie.

They’re delicate and light, yet extremely rich and decadent. So, a glass of milk or scoop of ice cream is a must with these. The recipe makes 5-6 cookies and can easily be doubled or tripled.

The batter can be finicky, as egg white sizes vary. You don’t want it too thick, and you don’t want soupy puddles. It should be similar to brownie batter.

If you end up with batter that’s too thick, add in a few drops of water at a time. If it’s too thin, add a bit of powdered sugar.

Additional mix-ins like nuts, toffee bits, coconut flakes or coated candies can also be added or swapped out for the chocolate chips.

Flourless Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Adapted from chocolatemoosey.com.

¾ cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 large egg white, room temperature

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup semisweet chocolate chips

Sift together the powdered sugar and cocoa powder in a large bowl. Using a spoon or spatula, stir in the salt, followed by the egg white and vanilla until the batter is combined. It’ll be thick, yet loose, similar to brownie batter.

If the batter is too thick, add in a few drops of water at a time. If it’s too thin, add a bit of powdered sugar.

Stir in the chocolate chips.

Using a cookie scoop or spoon, drop 1 ½ tablespoon portions onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Let them sit for 30 minutes to form a skin.

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the tops are cracked and glossy. Let them cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

