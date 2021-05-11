Spring farmers markets are on the horizon

Washington

Cheney

Cheney Farmers Market –Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Beginning June 5. Visit the Cheney Farmers Market Facebook page for details. 1011 First St., Cheney. In the parking lot of the Marketplace Restaurant and Amish Store. (509) 235-9176.

Chewelah

Chewelah Farmers Market – Fridays, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 14 through Oct. 15. Visit chewelahfarmersmarket.com for details. Just off North Park Street near West Franklin Avenue in the northwest corner of Chewelah City Park. (509) 680-2032.

Colville

Northeast Washington Farmers Market – Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May through October. Visit newfarmersmarket.org for details. South Main Street and East Astor Avenue, Colville. (253) 203-8920.

Liberty Lake

Liberty Lake Farmers Market – Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15 through Oct. 9. Visit libertylakefarmersmarket.com for details. 1421 N. Meadowwood Lane, Liberty Lake.

Newport

Pend Oreille Valley Farmers Market – Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May through October. Visit the Newport Farmers Market Facebook page for details. 236 S. Union Ave., Newport. (509) 590-6005.

Pullman

Pullman Farmers Market – Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. May 19-Oct. 13. Visit facebook.com/pullmanmarket for details. 150 E. Spring St., outside the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center. (509) 334-3565.

Spokane

Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market – Fridays, 3-7 p.m. June 4 through Sept. 24. Visit market.emersongarfield.org for details. 2310 N. Monroe St., in the parking lot of the IEL Adult Education Center. (509) 255-3072.

Fairwood Farmers Market – Tuesdays, 3-7 p.m. May 18 through Oct. 12. Visit fairwoodfarmersmarket.org for details. 319 W. Hastings Road.

Hillyard Farmers Market – Mondays, 3-7 p.m. June 22 through September. Visit facebook.com/hillyardfarmersmarket for details. 5102 N. Market St. at Queen Avenue.

Kendall Yards Night Market – Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. May 19 through Sept. 22. Visit kendallnightmarket.org for details. 1335 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 321-5888.

Perry Street Thursday Market – Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. Now through Oct. 31. Visit thursdaymarket.org for details. 924 S. Perry St., in the parking lot of the Shop.

Spokane Farmers Market – Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12 through October, and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., June 13 through October. Visit spokanefarmersmarket.org for details. 20 W. Fifth Ave. (509) 995-0182.

Spokane Valley

Millwood Farmers Market – Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m. May 26 through Oct. 13. Visit farmersmarket.millwoodnow.org or facebook.com/millwoodfarmersmarket for details. 9300 E. Frederick Ave. in Millwood Park.

Spokane Valley Farmers Market – Fridays, 4-8 p.m. June 4 through Sept. 17. Visit spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org for details. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. (208) 619-9916.

Idaho

Athol

Athol Farmers Market – Fridays, 2-6 p.m. May 7 through Sept. 24. Visit facebook.com/atholfarmersmarket for details. 30355 N. Third St., Athol. (208) 777-5788.

Bonners Ferry

Bonners Ferry Farmers Market – Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit bonnersferryfarmersmarket.org for details. 6181 Kootenai St., Bonners Ferry. Just off Highway 95 next to the Visitors Center. (208) 610-9821.

Coeur d’Alene

Kootenai Farmers Markets –Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. May through October. Visit kootenaifarmersmarkets.org for details. At Sherman Avenue and Fifth Street, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 620-9888.

Hayden

Kootenai Farmers Markets – Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May through October. At Highway 95 and West Prairie Avenue, Hayden. South of Prairie Shopping Center. (208) 620-9888.

Moscow

Tuesday Growers Market – Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. June 15 through Oct. 1. Visit uidaho.edu/extension/county/latah/horticulture or farmfoodsource.org for details. 1021 Harold St., Moscow, at the Latah Country Fair and Event Center. (208) 883-2267.

Moscow Farmers Market – Saturdays, 8 am..-1 p.m. May through October. Visit facebook.com/moscowfarmersmarket for details. Main Street and Friendship Square, Moscow. (208) 883-7132.

Sandpoint

Sandpoint Farmers Market – Wednesdays, 3-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May through Oct. 16. Visit sandpointfarmersmarket.com for details. Between Main Street and Third Avenue in Farmin Park. (208) 597-3355.