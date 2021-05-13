Luis De Los Santos’ home run the difference as Vancouver tops Spokane Indians
UPDATED: Thu., May 13, 2021
Luis De Los Santos’ three-run home run in the sixth inning proved to be the difference as Vancouver topped Spokane 3-2 Thursday in High-A West play in Hillsboro, Oregon.
The Indians (2-7) opened the scoring in the fourth on Brenton Doyle’s solo homer, his first of the season.
Outside of Doyle’s blast, Spokane’s offense sputtered for the second night in a row, managing just three hits against three Vancouver (5-4) pitchers.
Indians starter Ryan Feltner kept the Canadians’ bats in check, allowing just two hits and three walks in 4⅓ innings.
Spokane’s cut the lead to a run in the eighth when Cade Harris scored on a wild pitch.
The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.