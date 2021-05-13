Luis De Los Santos’ home run the difference as Vancouver tops Spokane Indians

From staff reports

Luis De Los Santos’ three-run home run in the sixth inning proved to be the difference as Vancouver topped Spokane 3-2 Thursday in High-A West play in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The Indians (2-7) opened the scoring in the fourth on Brenton Doyle’s solo homer, his first of the season.

Outside of Doyle’s blast, Spokane’s offense sputtered for the second night in a row, managing just three hits against three Vancouver (5-4) pitchers.

Indians starter Ryan Feltner kept the Canadians’ bats in check, allowing just two hits and three walks in 4⅓ innings.

Spokane’s cut the lead to a run in the eighth when Cade Harris scored on a wild pitch.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.