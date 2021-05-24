Spokane Indians notebook: Catcher Willie MacIver named High-A West player of the week

Spokane Indians catcher Willie MacIver was named High-A West player of the week for May 17-23 on Monday.

In six games against Everett last week, MacIver hit .421 with a 1.000 slugging percentage and .560 on-base percentage.

The former University of Washington star totaled three home runs, seven RBIs, seven runs, and four walks as Spokane went 4-2 in the series.

In addition to his hitting prowess, MacIver caught a pair of would-be base stealers in Friday’s 3-2 win over the AquaSox.

MacIver, 24, is hitting .246/.358/.491 in 16 games this season. His four homers are tied for third in the league and his 12 RBIs are tied for sixth. MacIver ranks eighth in slugging and 12th in on-base-plus-slugging.

Keeping on

Brenton Doyle scored all three times he was on base in Sunday’s 11-6 loss to Everett. It was his second three-run performance of the season. Doyle finished with two hits and a walk and continues to lead the team with a .294 batting average.

Doyle hit a three-run homer and doubled in Saturday’s 7-5 win. Doyle has a hit in 14 of the 17 games he has played this season.

Around the league

There’s a three-way tie for the High-A West league lead at 12-6 between Everett, the Eugene Emeralds and the Vancouver Canadians. Everett has a league-leading run differential at plus-56.

The Indians start a six-game series Tuesday in Eugene Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.