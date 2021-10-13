From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Benjamin J. Boyle and Jan Shelby, both of Spokane Valley.

Alan D. Guest and Jocelynn D. Hernandez, both of Spokane.

Jessy W. Linderman and Kylee N. Howrey, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher D. Miller and Robyn L. Kubes, both of Spokane.

Isaac M. Connors and Lindsey L. Hoffman, both of Spokane.

Charles J. Faust and Kelli M. de la Rosa, both of Spokane.

Phillip J. Roberg and Alerionna M. Bogan, both of Spokane Valley.

William L. Dufner and Charlotte J. Shaw, both of Spokane.

Conner J. Campbell and Johanna R. Wilson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Steven P. Borgman, et al., v. Miranda Zitting, restitution to be determined.

Marilyn A. Romero v. April R. Romero, restitution of premises.

Danielle Smith v. Accendo of Washington Inc., complaint for damages and jury demand.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Betker, Phillip and Meghan

Toulou, Kathleen A. and Randy J.

Geuin, Elizabeth and Sarah D.

Hunt, Rose and Timothy A.

Richardson, Marshall L. and Kristin E.

Rusch, Taylor G. and Adams, Steele H. E.

Douglass, Jennifer B. and Darin D.

Petersen, Nicole L. and Powers, Benjamin P.

Hartman, Kimberly B. and Perry R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jeremy D. Ownby, 41; 300 months in prison, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree rape of a child and two counts first-degree child molestation.

Eduard Y. Chumov, 31; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault-domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence.