Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 13, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Benjamin J. Boyle and Jan Shelby, both of Spokane Valley.
Alan D. Guest and Jocelynn D. Hernandez, both of Spokane.
Jessy W. Linderman and Kylee N. Howrey, both of Spokane Valley.
Christopher D. Miller and Robyn L. Kubes, both of Spokane.
Isaac M. Connors and Lindsey L. Hoffman, both of Spokane.
Charles J. Faust and Kelli M. de la Rosa, both of Spokane.
Phillip J. Roberg and Alerionna M. Bogan, both of Spokane Valley.
William L. Dufner and Charlotte J. Shaw, both of Spokane.
Conner J. Campbell and Johanna R. Wilson, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Steven P. Borgman, et al., v. Miranda Zitting, restitution to be determined.
Marilyn A. Romero v. April R. Romero, restitution of premises.
Danielle Smith v. Accendo of Washington Inc., complaint for damages and jury demand.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Betker, Phillip and Meghan
Toulou, Kathleen A. and Randy J.
Geuin, Elizabeth and Sarah D.
Hunt, Rose and Timothy A.
Richardson, Marshall L. and Kristin E.
Rusch, Taylor G. and Adams, Steele H. E.
Douglass, Jennifer B. and Darin D.
Petersen, Nicole L. and Powers, Benjamin P.
Hartman, Kimberly B. and Perry R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Jeremy D. Ownby, 41; 300 months in prison, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree rape of a child and two counts first-degree child molestation.
Eduard Y. Chumov, 31; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault-domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence.
