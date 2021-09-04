Passenger killed in Post Falls rollover that led to second crash

A passenger was killed in a Post Falls car accident after being thrown from the car in the rollover involving another vehicle.

Jazmyne Taylor, 23 of Coeur d’Alene, ID, was driving a Dodge Ram truck with passenger and Deer Park resident Mark Roberts, 40, on Interstate 90 around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when Taylor suddenly lost control of the vehicle and went into the median, officers said.

The truck subsequently rolled over, with Roberts being thrown from the vehicle. Roberts wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and died from his injuries at the scene, according to a press release from Idaho State Police.

Meanwhile, the truck with Taylor still in it was hit by a Honda Accord shortly after it rolled over into another traffic lane. The truck burst into flames after being hit, according to the press release.

Alejandro Cardenas Cazares, 39, of Downey, CA, was driving the Accord and quickly pulled Taylor out of the vehicle while it was on fire.

Taylor was transported to Kootenai Health after the crash. Both Cazares and Taylor were wearing seatbelts.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.