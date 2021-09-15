The Dish: New restaurant serving the industry, plus Austin’s Live Fire, Breauxdoo Bakery, Greek Food Festival and new name for Nectar

By Kris Kilduff For The Spokesman-Review

It’s Industry for the industry! I recently received word that a group of restaurateurs, including Gonzaga basketball alum Casey Calvary, is looking to open a late-night bar and grill that will be open until 3 a.m. and focus on serving those who serve food and beverages.

The space will be aptly named Industry and offer late-night and off-hour food and drink and daily specials – and promises “good times with good people.”

Sweet as Nectar

Wine blogger turned restaurateur Josh Wade, who opened Bark, A Rescue Pub, is transitioning his downtown catering and event center Nectar into Fete, which is defined as “a celebration or festival; an honor to entertain lavishly.”

Nectar will continue to be a rentable space but will also focus on a revolving brunch series and wine dinners, which kick off Nov. 6 with a full vegan menu with hand-selected wines from Wade.

Smoke signals

I recently sat in on a meeting with downtown barbecue house Austin’s Live Fire as they finalize options for refreshing their branding. Owner Mike Jones, who also owns downtown foodie favorite Mizuna, is looking to put a fresh spin on his restaurant post-COVID-19 shutdowns.

Proposals include adding a big focus on barbecue small bites and Happy Hour libations. We sampled an amazing pork belly taco as well as a fried avocado option for those who prefer a meatless variety.

Piece of cake

I’m always excited when I start to see menus transition for fall. Beloved cookie and sweets curator Breauxdoo Bakery recently announced some autumn additions that look to make waves.

Breauxdoo is offering a new pumpkin spice cake layered with espresso buttercream, oozing caramel and festive sprinkles. There also is a pumpkin cake pop of the same recipe that will be dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with Spiceology Pumpkin Spice Powder.

Get to the Greek

It’s been a tricky year with events moving forward and others canceling. Spokane’s long-standing Greek Food Festival will still be happening but offering gyros, baklava and other favorites packaged to-go.

From Sept. 23-25, customers can pick up the goods at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1703 N. Washington St., from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Dish is Spokane’s whisperings about the happenings in the Inland Northwest’s food and beverage scene. Kris Kilduff can be reached at kris.kilduff56@gmail.com.