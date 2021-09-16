From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael F. Trenholme and Annie P. Douglas, both of Spokane.

Joseph A. Petretee and Jamie L. Berumen, both of Spokane.

Andres M. Garduno Rivas and Kendal A. Meade, both of Spokane Valley.

Isaias Hernandez Dominguez, of Cheney, and Gabooa W. Daniels, of Spokane Valley.

Timothy J. Freese and Kendall Z. Girton, both of Spokane Valley.

David R. Shriner and Shelby P. Phillips, both of Spokane.

Sammy Too, of Richland, and Nancy Bosibori, of Cheney.

Allan E. Delorme and Heidie E. S. Tweedy, both of Spokane Valley.

Caleb A. Schertenleib and Monica K. Grytdal, both of Spokane Valley.

Casey R. Ackerman and Natalie J. Guthas, both of Spokane.

Joshua A. Buck and Georgia E. Heiss, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler B. Gallaway and Cammie L. Fuson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Saul Breithaupt v. Logan J. Borske, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Paul M. Benton, et al., v. William E. Peterson, seeking quiet title.

Cascade Enterprises Limited Partnership, et al., v. Estate of Rocky Seller, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Trenay Hoye, restitution of premises.

Megan Cocks v. Tanya Keeble, complaint.

Sandra Strickland, et al., v. Amy K. Lynch, et al., plaintiff’s complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ingalls, Adela and Jason L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Troy P. Howard, 59; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and fourth-degree assault.

Monica E. Fischer, 31; $100 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and harassment.

Ruth M. Weston, also known as Ruth M. Lahoe, 59; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Jesse R. Pierson, 30; 50 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Nicholas F. Argentino, 41; one day in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Adryona L. Daniels, 22; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jacob B. Williams, 38; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving and obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Michael R. Thompson, 59; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Nathaniel K. Bartch, 40; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, second-degree criminal trespass.

Craig R. Cameron, 36; $990.50 fine, 45 days in jail converted to electronic home monitoring, 30 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kyler J. Gessler, 28; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Sarah M. Goepel, 22; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.