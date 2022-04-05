Culinary Calendar for April 6-13 – Sushi-rolling class, dim sum, gnocchi, Mexican street foods and Spanish wines

Culinary

Cooking Class: Northwest Inspired – Learn to make huckleberry pepper jelly-stuffed chicken, potatoes, asparagus and onion rings. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Spanish Wine Class – Instructor Sharon Irvine leads the class in exploring different Spanish wines from various regions across Spain. Friday, 6 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $65. (208) 457-8950.

French Country Cooking Class – Learn to make ratatouille and other French country cuisine items. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Sushi-Rolling Class – Chef Isaac Cunningham leads the class in learning sushi-rolling techniques and knowledge. Space is limited. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $100. (208) 457-8950.

Ramen Fest – Traditional Japanese ramen (chicken or tofu) for $12 and butter mochi desserts for $5. Takeout only. Cash preferred. Proceeds benefit Spokane Buddhist Temple. Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. (509) 534-7954.

Cooking Class: Gluten Free Sunday – Chef Lesa leads the class in making all gluten-free dishes starting with naan bread with homemade lemon garlic hummus, Swedish meatballs and artisanal bread. For dessert, learn to make carrot cake. Sunday, 2-4 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Dim Sum – Chef Lesa leads the class in making xiao long bai, soup dumplings filled with pork, spices and hot broth; shrimp shumai, an open-faced shrimp dumpling with fried garlic pork ribs; and char sui bao, a bun filled with barbecue pork. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Mexico’s Street Foods – Chef Colomba leads the class in making popular Mexican street foods. April 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Gnocchi – Handmade Pasta – Chef Stuart leads the class in making gnocchi with your choice of sauce, antipasto and Italian bread. April 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Drive. $69.99. (509) 466-0667.