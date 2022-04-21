Arts Wrap: Whitworth welcomes new Scholar-in-Residence for Diversity Monologues

Whitworth University will welcome performance poet and film producer Natasha T. Miller as its latest scholar-in-residence for the seventh annual Diversity Monologues, a program that showcases the diverse stories of Whitworth students. Miller will emcee the event at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cowles Auditorium.

A Detroit native, Miller is an LGBTQ+ activist and founder of the Artists Inn Detroit. An accomplished performance poet, Miller has been a member of four national slam poetry teams and starred in a national Sprite commercial and a CNN ad. She is also a Women of the World Poetry Slam three-time top five finalist.

In addition to emceeing the Diversity Monologues, Miller will offer workshops for students, staff and faculty. On Wednesday, Miller will be a guest speaker at Whitworth’s Awake ministry. For more information, visit whitworth.edu and search “Diversity Monologues.”

‘On the Waterfront’

The Magic Lantern Theatre will screen director Elia Kazan’s 1954 classic “On the Waterfront,” starring Marlon Brando and Karl Malden, starting this weekend. Showtimes are 5:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, email lanterndirector@gmail.com and visit magiclanternonmain.com.

Virtuoso visits conservatory

Award-winning composer and virtuoso violinist Kim Angelis will visit the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint to give a masterclass and concert with pianist Jennifer Goodenberger. Titled “Transported,” the concert will feature all original works by Angelis and Goodenberger. The concert will be at First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint on Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m.

Taking inspiration from music of the Romani diaspora of Eastern Europe, Russia and Spain, Angelis’s music “transcends artistic boundaries.” Her scoring work on the 2001 film “Sweet Nothings” was nominated for best original score by the California Independent Film Society and best score by the International Independent Film Tour.

For more information, visit sandpointconservatory.org and call (208) 265-4444. Admission is free, but organizers recommend a $15 donation.

‘Into the Woods’

The University of Idaho’s theater department will present “Into the Woods,” Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim’s modern musical masterpiece, at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, in Moscow at 7:30 p.m. April 29 and 30 and May 7 and 2 p.m. April 30, May 1 and 2.

The musical follows a host of classic fairy tale characters – Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack (and the beanstalk), among others – as their roads intertwine on their journey “into the woods.”

Doors open an hour before each show. Free parking is available along Stadium Drive and in the lot across the street from the theater. For more information, visit uidaho.edu/theatretix. Admission: $22 general; $10 students.