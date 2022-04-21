A Grip on Sports: You don’t have to hit 88 miles per hour to avoid what’s going on these days, but it helps

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We have a theme today. It has to do with the past couple years. And how they’ve informed our love of sports.

• Change comes to everything every day. We understand that. We may not like (and railed against a small change yesterday) but it’s a given. As long as the changes don’t alter the rhythm of our life, we’re good.

Which is why the past two years have been so out-of-whack in this regard.

The pandemic is change accelerated by 1.21 gigawatts. And we’ve never gotten back to the future.

It’s still rolling on, which is our first stop in this trilogy.

The Mariners are without their right fielder. A key bullpen piece. Their backup catcher. And, lest we forget, their manager and their third-base coach. All because the virus we thought we put behind us just won’t stay there. All those players are on the COVID-19 injured list.

That the M’s have continued to play well – they are 4-1 on this homestand – is a testament to their resilience – or something. Maybe to their doctors. Or their ability to social distance on and off the field.

But we shouldn’t be surprised the virus has caught a few of them. It is catching folks everywhere – in and out of sports – as a new variant plays its own type of game. So far it’s been nothing more than an annoyance, which is good. But there is a chance of mutation, which is bad.

• The pandemic is responsible for the most mutilated year in Washington State football history. Completely responsible.

If it weren’t for the virus, Nick Rolovich would still be the Cougars’ head coach. And Jake Dickert would be his defensive coordinator.

But the virus happened. The vaccine happened. And Rolovich’s misbegotten stand happened. Now Dickert is the head coach.

If we got into our DeLorean and traveled back to early 2020, were pretty sure Dickert wouldn’t believe what was written in our sports almanac. Then again, he could make some pretty good coin betting on his future. And on a 2021 Apple Cup win.

• Our final stop is the wild west. As in the transfer portal.

If he were a basketball player, we’re sure Biff Tannen would be leaving Mill Valley U. this offseason. Headed for greener pastures where there isn’t, so to speak, as much manure. And no Marty.

We love the idea of players in every sport being allowed to transfer once without penalty. We’ve always felt this was only fair. Coaches leave. Players should be allowed to as well. Little did we know that sea change, which was accelerated by the pandemic, would also include the implementation of a pay-to-play system.

Oh, sure, name, image and likeness is not a pay-to-play system (wink, wink). The NCAA injected a couple safeguards to ensure it wouldn’t become one. And we all know the NCAA doesn’t make mistakes.

But it does. And it is.

Kids are transferring for financial reasons. It’s a fact of NIL life. Not all, mind you. But enough to throw the system – if there is a system yet – into a bit of disarray. With almost 1,500 basketball players in the portal, the growing pains hurt.

How will it end up? Not even Doc Brown knows for sure.

WSU: The transfer portal might not have a revolving door, but there is certainly an in door and an out door. And the Cougars used both yesterday. Through the in door came former Oregon State receiver Zeriah Beason. Through the out door went defensive lineman Sam Carroll. Colton Clark has both stories. And there is one from Portland. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Christian Caple has a great story about NIL and Washington. It is relevant for every school. … The Oregon trial goes on. … Health and football players don’t always go hand-in-hand. … Utah may have its most athletic defense. … Arizona State may end up with a transfer quarterback before next season. … In basketball news, Utah women’s coach Lynne Roberts earned an extension. … Johnny Juzang is leaving UCLA for the NBA. … A key player is returning for Arizona.

Gonzaga: Speaking of leaving, Andrew Nembhard is headed to the NBA. The news broke early this morning. … The Bulldogs added a transfer from Utah, Brynna Maxwell. She should help with their outside shooting. Jim Allen has more in this story. … Around the WCC, hey, our players are leaving. Well, they weren’t that good anyway.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State’s newest basketball player is coming off an injury. … Idaho State lost a lot after last season but one player knew she was leaving even before the season began. … Portland State star Freeman Williams has died. He was 65. He was also a contemporary of ours.

Whitworth: The Pirates are headed to the Northwest Conference softball playoffs this weekend. Senior Maddy Thomas will lead them there. Jason Shoot has this story.

Preps: Not everyone plays high school sports hoping for a chance to play in college. But those who do all have different stories. Dave Nichols tells us Jayden Stevens’ this morning. … Dave also has a story on two best friends who attend (and play for) different high schools. It’s fun. … Finally, Dave has a roundup of Wednesday’s action.

Hoopfest: Who knew we needed a backstory concerning this year’s poster? Not us. But after reading Dave Cook’s piece, we realized it filled a void. And is well worth your time.

Indians: Spokane has won three consecutive games after Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Hillsboro at Avista. Dave Nichols has the coverage.

Chiefs: The playoffs beckon. Spokane opens up at Kamloops on Friday. Dan Thompson has a preview of the series which matches the seventh seed (Spokane) with the second (the Blazers).

Mariners: Not even the Rangers’ first-inning triple play could derail Logan Gilbert and the M’s last night. They won 4-2. … If you go to T-Mobile, what should you eat? Besides a hot dog, of course.

Seahawks: No need to add a tight end in the draft, is there? … DK Metcalf is the same entering the offseason workouts.

Kraken: Seattle held on to top Colorado 3-2 at home. The Kraken have won three consecutive games for the first time.

Sounders: Reinforcements are coming for the weekend.

• There once was a song about it never raining in California. What a lie. Until later …