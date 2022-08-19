Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew L. F. Harmon-Dean and Jenna D. Kilduff, both of Spokane Valley.

Elijah A. Hofto and Courtney E. A. Cox, both of Spokane.

Jordan M. Gates and Victoria C. Pock, both of Spokane Valley.

Micah S. Perry, of Portland, and Catherine T. Howard, of Rathdrum.

Cameron D. Willey, of Nampa, Idaho, and Kristina E. Steele, of Lewiston.

Carter J. Bergman and Sierra O. Schafer, both of Sandpoint.

Jared D. Booker and Madeleine E. Misterek, both of Spokane.

Michael W. Blankenship and Emily J. Mumby, both of Deer Park.

Matthew J. Smith and Brea L. Moses, both of Spokane.

Andrew J. N. Cutlum and Jasmine R. Sprague, both of Spokane.

Kyle H. I. White and Ashley R. Hancock, both of Spokane.

Logan D. Hjermstad and Brooklyn A. Freer, both of Spokane.

Alexandra D. Romjue and Laurie L. Jones, both of Spokane.

Ryan E. Reedy and Nicole S. Smith, both of Elk.

Riley C. Gray and Margaret R. Francik, both of Spokane.

Keyan M. Caswell and Kendra M. Owen, both of Spokane Valley.

Ruslan Fokin and Olena Movchan, both of Spokane.

Byron D. Walker and Hollie J. Lamon, both of Cheney.

Ryan L. Luckinbill and Kaitlin L. Farmerie, both of Berkeley, Calif.

Kevin L. Radasa and Jenice M. Slaughter, both of Spokane.

Arik T. Zeller, of Idaho Falls, and Carly J. Warr, of Spangle.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Angela Sticka, restitution of premises.

Anthony C. Nguyen v. Lance R. Stapleton, restitution of premises.

Perry Wiser v. Renee Pigeon, restitution of premises.

John Solomon v. Tara Williams, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Kimya N. Alvanique, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Jesse Dees, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Jerry Keefer, restitution of premises.

100 Washington Square LP v. Henok Bekele, restitution of premises.

Estate of Allen Craig v. Robin Traub, seeking quiet title.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Daniel Pearl, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Tyler Debevec, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Vickie Peterson, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management v. Michael Clinton, restitution of premises.

Arvest Central Mortgage Co. v. Craig Frost, Sr., foreclosure.

Jamaica Larson v. Logan A. Drinkard, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Kelley Connect Co., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Craig Scott v. Robin Traub, complaint for possession of personal property and damages.

Northwest Grading Inc. v. Avista Corp., complaint.

Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Mark W. and Tiffany R. Steen, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jonquet, Emily J. and Joshua J.

Duncan, Shannon L. and Van Heel, Donald S.

Joyce, Daniel J. and Bazzano, Kathleen M.

Ehli, Susan L. and Timothy L.

Miller, Edward and Janet D.

Legal separations granted

Hanley, Michelle K. and Jeffrey D.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Johnathan A. Bryant, 41; seven days in jail, 24 months of probation, physical control amended to reckless control.

Ian W. Campbell, 52; eight days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Brad S. Collier, Jr., 34; $750 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Joachim W. Guthier, 30; eight days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lucas J. Cook, 33; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Jerome A. F. Eaglelite, 27; 126 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Conair J. Fleck-Hritsco, 24; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kailey J. Calissendorff, 20; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Logan J. Freer, 25; nine days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.