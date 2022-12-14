Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher R. Conley and Deanna S. Higgins, both of Newman Lake.

Zachery T. Lundmark-Guiol and Samantha T. Martin, both of Spokane Valley.

Kenneth C. Heckler and Nicolette M. Thomson, both of Montgomery, Texas.

Tyler C. Searle, of Coleyville, Texas, and Paige R. V. Emerson, of Nine Mile Falls.

Anthony G. Hentges and Lanae M. Hentges, both of Spokane.

Collin C. Rurup and Daisy A. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Justin B. Gravos and Josie L. Wicks, both of Mead.

Dale M. Potvin and Shirley G. Potvin, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew K. Loporto and Miranda R. Loporto, both of Cheney.

David W. Kilts and Olenna C. Oss, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Biz Investments LLC v. Joseph Soltysik, restitution of premises.

Red Rock Property Management LLC v. Ruzanna Martirosyan, restitution of premises.

Kevin McKee v. Kathleen Deardorff, restitution of premises.

Hayford LLC v. Copley Customs Inc., restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Forrest Shelley, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Joseph Blanchette v. Allan Shandera, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Dysaray Mirelez v. Briyana Kelly, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Uzoegwu, Jerysse A. and Nwokeocha J.

Wiggins-Tate, Erika N. and Wiggins, Jamie M.

Fleming, Gabriella S. and Jeran T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Cameron S. Wilson, 32; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Paul R. Hunt, 40; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, attempt to elude a police vehicle and third-degree theft.

Bobby R. McBride, 37; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Dustin J. M. Edens, also known as Dustin M. Eden, 27; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

James A. Zingale, 69; 113 days in jail with credit given for 113 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Ashley L. Samuelson, 33; six months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Jeremiah Harry, 19; one day in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Maggie J. Pakootas, 23; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Roger D. Buck, Jr., also known as Roger Kirk, John Michaels and Dale Buck, 49; 139 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Joshua J. Clark, 49; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jina Comto, 30; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Michael P. Price

Benjamin J. Negrete, 37; $5,157.27 in restitution, 23.065 months in a prison-based alternative program, 23.065 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault, attempted second-degree robbery and first-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cory M. Galloway, 39; one day in jail, physical control.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Laji Rilometo, 23; $750 fine, two days in jail converted to two days of community service, reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Matthew D. Shipps, 29; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.