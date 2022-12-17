Medical examiner says 36-year-old drowned last weekend in Spokane River
Dec. 17, 2022 Updated Sat., Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:39 p.m.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died last weekend in the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Department Training Center.
Joseph Cole, 36, drowned, the office said.
Firefighters were called around 12:40 p.m. Dec. 10 to the training center, 2302 N. Waterworks St., after Spokane police reported a man entering the river and disappearing beneath the surface, according to the Spokane Fire Department.
The center is next to the Upriver Dam and north of Felts Field.
Rescue crews searched the river for an hour before locating Cole in about 15 feet of water near where police saw him.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.