Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshawa J. McBride and Ashley R. Knight, both of Clayton.

Jeremy J. Post and Kimberly A. Bosley, both of Spokane.

Seph T. Cannon and Jazmine E. Wilde, both of Spokane.

Daniel R. Broesch and Clarinda A. Dickinson, both of Priest River.

Aaron M. Brown and Tarah L. Chess, both of Spokane Valley.

Isaiah D. Eyre and Hannah M. Kupice, both of Spokane.

Banet T. Mutungi and Damalie Ndamira, both of Spokane.

Matthew S. Koithan and Caitlin Grace, both of Chattaroy.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Christopher M. and Natasha A. Wray v. Dhiren Magar, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Jeremy Deforge v. Margaret P. Jensen, restitution of premises.

Arnold Professional Holdings LLC v. Randy Billion, restitution of premises.

Eclipse Investment Group LLC v. Jacob Sonsalla, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Kim Meyer, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Pamela Jaskela, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Retter, Jessica and Chad P.

Harrison, James A. and Eller E. A.

Ainsworth, Daniela A. and Keith R.

Sacpopo, Marivic A. and Remigio B.

Woodbury House, Amanda K, and Cole, Anthony D.

Sutton, Breanne L. and Evan W.

Krom, Rex A. and Stephanie L.

Northrup, Trinitie L. and Evan B.

Roberson, Talesha P. and Lajuane A.

Granger, Tawna L. and Joshua A.

Worden, Janelle D. and Little, Joel B.

Longie, Debra K. and Michaelson, Kirk C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Joshua C. Mycock, 38; 176 days in jail with credit given for 176 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering and criminal mischief.

Anthony R. Blackburn, 30; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault and violation of order.

James B.E. Barber, 29; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

James J. Williams, 38; 48 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of order and harassment.

Dawson A. Robinson, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of aiming or discharging firearms.

Jeffrey S. Schelin, 30; $17,773.37 in restitution, 25 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michael N. Palm, 38; $943.11 in restitution, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Casey J. Barton-Neil also known as Casey J. Neil, 27; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Ezra A. Dimico, 21; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Jacob S. Velez, 28; three days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Keith J. Meade, 23; 80 days in jail with credit given for 80 days served, fourth-degree assault and two counts of no-contact order violations.

David A Bower, 33; 104 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Dane R. Humes, 50; 18 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.