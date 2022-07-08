Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew M. Wagley and Margeaux K. Fox, both of Spokane.

Tristan M. Goiri-Christensen and Krystal D. Janssen-Fleck, both of Spokane.

Garrett D. Ferguson and Sienna K. Milligan, both of Spokane.

Cyril A. Patton and Anastasia I. Vincent, both of Spokane.

Hannah P. Mallery and Dellani R. Payson, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Robbins and Sage M. Dauphin, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey T. Bowles and Anna R. Brophy, both of Spokane Valley.

Dylan M. Haack and Bailey J. Barnett, both of Spokane.

Mason T. Varga and Courtney S. Minkner, both of Liberty Lake.

Rebecca M. Rauthe and Erika L. Price, both of Spokane.

Wesley P. Ekstrom and Shannon T. Kavanaugh, both of Cheney.

Matthew R. Astle and Stefanie E. Tietge, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Bridges and Katerina V. Wiese, both of Spokane.

Quintard Taylor and Phylisha W. Agbor, both of Seattle.

John P. T. Ryan, of Airway Heights, and Deana L. Bell, of Ridgefield, Wash.

Tyler A. Hearon and Patricia N. Murphy, both of Spokane Valley.

John M. Levering and Sara D. White, both of Stafford, Virginia.

Dylan Russell and Anna M. Shuster, both of Alhambra, California.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Robert A. Chavez, III, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

American Contractors Indemnity Company v. Robert Schneider, complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Harvey F. Maier, money claimed owed.

Michael Lawler v. Jeniffer Brown, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kesgard, Marnie G. and William E.

Pace, Michelle D. and Jason L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Darrell L. Osborn, 65; 29.75 months in a treatment-based alternative program, 29.75 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony Hazel

William R. Stillwell, 59; six days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and second-degree malicious mischief.