Jairo Pomares’ ninth-inning home run rallies Emeralds past Indians

From staff reports

EUGENE – Spokane turned back every Eugene attempt to come back except the last one.

Jairo Pomares hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Eugene rallied for an 8-7 win over the Indians in a Northwest League game.

The Emeralds loaded the bases in the ninth against Spokane reliever Austin Kitchen (3-1). Luis Matos’ sacrifice fly drove in a run with two outs, and Pomares followed with a drive to right field to cap the four-run inning.

Bladimir Restituyo clubbed two home runs for Spokane and finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs.

Restituyo hit a two-run shot in the fifth for a 4-2 lead. His solo homer in the ninth made it 7-4. Julio Carreras, Robby Martin Jr. and Colin Simpson each had two hits and drove in a run for the Indians.

First-place Eugene (30-20) leads the second-place Indians (27-26) by 41/2 games.