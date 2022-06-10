Jairo Pomares’ ninth-inning home run rallies Emeralds past Indians
UPDATED: Fri., June 10, 2022
EUGENE – Spokane turned back every Eugene attempt to come back except the last one.
Jairo Pomares hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Eugene rallied for an 8-7 win over the Indians in a Northwest League game.
The Emeralds loaded the bases in the ninth against Spokane reliever Austin Kitchen (3-1). Luis Matos’ sacrifice fly drove in a run with two outs, and Pomares followed with a drive to right field to cap the four-run inning.
Bladimir Restituyo clubbed two home runs for Spokane and finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
Restituyo hit a two-run shot in the fifth for a 4-2 lead. His solo homer in the ninth made it 7-4. Julio Carreras, Robby Martin Jr. and Colin Simpson each had two hits and drove in a run for the Indians.
First-place Eugene (30-20) leads the second-place Indians (27-26) by 41/2 games.
