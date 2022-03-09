Wyoming man sentenced after ISP found 280 grams of meth, almost 100 fentanyl pills in November traffic stop
UPDATED: Wed., March 9, 2022
A Wyoming man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver after a November traffic stop by Idaho State Police netted over 280 grams of methamphetamine and 99 fentanyl pills, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office.
Pedro A. Barron, 46, of Lovell, has a criminal history that includes felony convictions for burglary, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release. He also has misdemeanor convictions for malicious mischief, domestic violence, theft, resisting arrest, trespass and several drug-related offenses.
Kootenai County District Court Judge Lansing Haynes ordered Barron to serve three years fixed, plus seven years indeterminate on both drug charge sentencings, which will run at the same time. Lansing also imposed a $10,000 fine.
