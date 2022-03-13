None injured in Spokane apartment fire
UPDATED: Sun., March 13, 2022
Nobody was injured Saturday in a fire that broke out in a three-unit apartment building on North Hamilton Street, according to the Spokane Fire Department.
Firefighters responded around 10 p.m. to reports of light smoke coming from the apartment on the 2400 block of North Hamilton Street, firefighters said in a news release Sunday.
Firefighters said responders encountered a fire in the bedroom of a second-floor unit.
With a response that totaled 11 fire trucks and 30 firefighters, crews forced their way into the structure to search for occupants and work on the fire, which was quickly confined to one room and extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Spokane Fire Department Special Investigation Unit.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.