None injured in Spokane apartment fire

Nobody was injured Saturday in a fire that broke out in a three-unit apartment building on North Hamilton Street, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 10 p.m. to reports of light smoke coming from the apartment on the 2400 block of North Hamilton Street, firefighters said in a news release Sunday.

Firefighters said responders encountered a fire in the bedroom of a second-floor unit.

With a response that totaled 11 fire trucks and 30 firefighters, crews forced their way into the structure to search for occupants and work on the fire, which was quickly confined to one room and extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Spokane Fire Department Special Investigation Unit.