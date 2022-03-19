Updates: Top-seeded Gonzaga takes on Memphis in Round of 32 with several NBA prospects on display
UPDATED: Sat., March 19, 2022
Pregame
Top-seeded Gonzaga is looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for the 7th straight season. In its way is No. 9 seed Memphis, led by former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway, seeking a return to prominence.
The Bulldogs (27-3) and Tigers (22-10) tip off at 6:40 p.m. on TBS – the last game of Saturday’s March madness slate.
Gonzaga is coming off a 93-72 win over No. 16 seed Georgia State, where the Zags struggled for the opening 30 minutes, before breaking away with a 20 point run.
Memphis beat No. 8 seed Boise State – led by former Gonzaga assistant Leon Rice – in the first round 64-53. The Tigers never trailed and took a commanding 38-19 lead into halftime, before fending off the Broncos in the second half.
Plenty of NBA scouts will be in attendance to watch the matchup between Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren in the post. Both players are projected to be top 10 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The winner of tonight’s game will play the winner of No. 4 seed Arkansas and No. 12 seed New Mexico State in the Sweet 16 next Thursday.
Series history
Memphis holds a 6-3 all-time series lead over Gonzaga, last playing on Jan. 31, 2015, where the No. 3 Zags won 82-64.
The two teams have never met in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have appeared in the tournament 26 times with an overall record of 35-26, though its wins from 1982-86 & 2008 have been vacated by the NCAA.
Memphis made the National Championship game in 1973 and 2008, losing both times. It advanced to the Sweet Sixteen last in 2009 as a No. 2 seed.
Team stats
Game preview
