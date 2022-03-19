Updates: Top-seeded Gonzaga takes on Memphis in Round of 32 with several NBA prospects on display

From staff reports

Pregame

Top-seeded Gonzaga is looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for the 7th straight season. In its way is No. 9 seed Memphis, led by former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway, seeking a return to prominence.

The Bulldogs (27-3) and Tigers (22-10) tip off at 6:40 p.m. on TBS – the last game of Saturday’s March madness slate.

Gonzaga is coming off a 93-72 win over No. 16 seed Georgia State, where the Zags struggled for the opening 30 minutes, before breaking away with a 20 point run.

Memphis beat No. 8 seed Boise State – led by former Gonzaga assistant Leon Rice – in the first round 64-53. The Tigers never trailed and took a commanding 38-19 lead into halftime, before fending off the Broncos in the second half.

Plenty of NBA scouts will be in attendance to watch the matchup between Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren in the post. Both players are projected to be top 10 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The winner of tonight’s game will play the winner of No. 4 seed Arkansas and No. 12 seed New Mexico State in the Sweet 16 next Thursday.

Mark Few knows his team will have their hands full with the size, skill and athleticism of Memphis’ frontcourt.



Freshman center Jalen Duren is 6-11, 250 lbs. and a potential NBA lottery pick. pic.twitter.com/JPnsDhICYZ — Joe McHale (@JoeMcHale) March 19, 2022

Incredible play on the “Zags got Dudes” motto that’s caught on in recent years. https://t.co/citocmWfRQ — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 19, 2022

Series history

Memphis holds a 6-3 all-time series lead over Gonzaga, last playing on Jan. 31, 2015, where the No. 3 Zags won 82-64.

The two teams have never met in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have appeared in the tournament 26 times with an overall record of 35-26, though its wins from 1982-86 & 2008 have been vacated by the NCAA.

Memphis made the National Championship game in 1973 and 2008, losing both times. It advanced to the Sweet Sixteen last in 2009 as a No. 2 seed.

Team stats

Game preview

No. 1 Gonzaga, chasing seventh straight Sweet 16, tangles with talented, resurgent Tigers Mark Few frequently points out that one of the hardest feats in sports is getting back on track when a player or team hits a rough patch. Few cited an example of each after the top-ranked Zags pulled away from Georgia State on Thursday. GU center Drew Timme rebounded from a sluggish first half with 22 second-half points. And Gonzaga’s next opponent – young, but highly talented Memphis – as a prime example of a team that has weathered low points to emerge as a formidable obstacle in the Zags’ attempt to reach the Sweet 16 in the seventh straight NCAA Tournament when the teams square off at 6:40 p.m. Saturday at the Moda Center. | Read more »

Key matchup: Lots of eyes on Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Memphis’ Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates It should be a March Madness feast for NBA scouts and college basketball fans. It should also have a lot to do with the outcome when Gonzaga faces Memphis on Saturday. At the highest levels of prep and summer basketball, the best players see quite a bit of each other at various all-star games, camps, showcase prep events and top AAU tournaments. Therefore, GU’s Chet Holmgren and Memphis teammates Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates won’t require pre-game introductions. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Dave Boling: While the analytics rank Gonzaga No. 1, Mark Few grades his guys on things that can’t be measured PORTLAND – “Analytics” isn’t exactly a dirty word to Gonzaga coach Mark Few, but it sometimes is attended by a mildly critical modifier. | Read more »

Class of 2023 five-star prospect Jared McCain commits to Duke over Gonzaga, others Duke edged Gonzaga on the court when the college basketball heavyweights met in Las Vegas the day after Thanksgiving and the Blue Devils notched another victory over the Bulldogs on Friday – this time for a coveted recruit in the class of 2023. | Read more »

‘This guy makes it easy on us’: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren take turns praising Andrew Nembhard during postgame exchange PORTLAND – Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren supplied many of the highlights during Gonzaga’s 93-72 victory over Georgia State. | Read more »