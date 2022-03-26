Business Beat
Sat., March 26, 2022
Banking
Patrick Clayton has been hired as the new director of mortgage for Horizon Credit Union.
Clayton has over 19 years of experience in mortgage lending and banking, and served as a board member of Idaho Mortgage Lenders Association.
Engineering
Kyle Cossette has been promoted to an associate for DCI Engineers. Cossette works with podium-structural designs in concrete, steel and wood.
He is the chair of the in-house technical committee for cold form steel.
Justin Hancock has been promoted to an associate for DCI Engineers. Hancock works as the BIM manager for project documentation and 3D modeling.
His most notable projects include the Martin Stadium expansion, Gonzaga Performing Arts Center and the John & Joan Bollier Family Center.
Architects
Mike Light has been hired as the new landscape architect at Architects West.
Light has more than 10 years of experience, working previously in Calgary, Alberta.
His work includes streetscape revitalization, transit-orientated development, parks and naturalized areas and community master planning.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.