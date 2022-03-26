Business Beat

Banking

Patrick Clayton has been hired as the new director of mortgage for Horizon Credit Union.

Clayton has over 19 years of experience in mortgage lending and banking, and served as a board member of Idaho Mortgage Lenders Association.

Engineering

Kyle Cossette has been promoted to an associate for DCI Engineers. Cossette works with podium-structural designs in concrete, steel and wood.

He is the chair of the in-house technical committee for cold form steel.

Justin Hancock has been promoted to an associate for DCI Engineers. Hancock works as the BIM manager for project documentation and 3D modeling.

His most notable projects include the Martin Stadium expansion, Gonzaga Performing Arts Center and the John & Joan Bollier Family Center.

Architects

Mike Light has been hired as the new landscape architect at Architects West.

Light has more than 10 years of experience, working previously in Calgary, Alberta.

His work includes streetscape revitalization, transit-orientated development, parks and naturalized areas and community master planning.