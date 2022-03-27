Dad Daze: An eye- and ear-opening experience for Eddie and Milo at SXSW

Eddie, Milo and Ed Condran with singer-songwriter Lily Meola at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, on March 17. (Ed Condran/The Spokesman-Review)

My children have always enjoyed checking out what South By Southwest offers. Three years ago, my son Milo particularly enjoyed gaming at the Austin event. But now, Milo, 16, and his brother Eddie, 19, are music mad.

It’s still kind of tricky since much of the entertainment at SXSW is limited to those ages 21 and older. However, there is always a healthy amount of music that can be consumed by minors.

Eddie and Milo were privy to Beck’s entertaining and informative keynote that was actually a question-and-answer session conducted by the New Yorker’s Amanda Petrusich.

But the highlight of SXSW from March 11-20 in Austin, Texas, was Beck’s concert at Austin City Limits. The versatile singer-songwriter was slated to deliver a solo acoustic performance to cap the event, but the night before his performance, Beck ran into pedal steel guitarist Jesse Ebaugh, formerly of the Heartless Bastards, in the Red River Cultural District.

Beck noted how magical the thoroughfare is while waxing about how many cool bands he saw the night before. Agreed. While walking up Red River three years ago, a scruffy dude clad in Ministry’s “Filth Pig” shirt walked over to my younger son.

“Hey, Milo, what are you doing in Austin?” Car Seat Headrest guitarist Ethan Ives said to Milo hours before his band played Stubbs. Milo had witnessed six CSH shows in nine months and thus became a familiar figure at shows.

Beck invited Ebaugh to perform with him and, well, why not join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee? Beck is one of the most daring and innovative recording artists of the last generation. Beck is one of the most eclectic and prolific singer-songwriters of the Radiohead era.

Folk, country, soul, rock, Latin, electronic and hip-hop are some of the styles that are part of Beck’s repertoire. Milo and Eddie lined up early and raced inside ACL to the first row. They leaned against the barricade as Beck walked onstage and delivered “Golden Age.” They had no idea that they were privy to one of those special shows that only happen during SXSW.

Beck played a variety of songs from his canon as well as choice covers. There were numerous highlights. I requested “Pay No Mind (Snoozer),” which is my favorite Beck song, through Beck’s publicist a few nights before the show, and it was rendered.

I love the song so much that while in Rome during the mid-1990s, my best friend told the beautiful Italian girls we were trying to impress that I was a singer. “What song can you sing?” the lovely Valentina asked. I belted out “Pay No Mind.”

Some advice for my boys. Don’t run with a protest song when attempting to woo a girl. I probably should have chosen a sing-along song such as Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” which groups of teens were singing at the time in piazzas. My life might be very different today, but that’s another story.

“Guess I’m Doing Fine” and “Lost Cause” were note-for-note perfect. But the most memorable moments were when Beck lost his way. Beck forgot the words to “Hollow Leg” and made up new lyrics as he navigated through the tune. During “Debra,” a welcome deep track from 1999’s “Midnight Vultures” album, Beck improvised and tipped the cowboy hat to Willie Nelson.

A very relaxed Beck waxed about the time Johnny Cash opened for him in Austin 28 years ago during his SXSW debut. The reality is that Cash agreed to perform and asked for an earlier slot.

“I’ve been at South By for two days, but it seems like two weeks,” Beck observed. That hit home for Milo. “That’s exactly what it feels like,” Milo said. “So much happens in a day here, between music, movies and day parties, it seems like four days in 24 hours!”

If it felt like Beck’s show was a marathon. Well, it was since the diminutive entertainer was slated to play for an hour and 15 minutes, but all of a sudden he was on stage for two hours.

“Jesus, I just looked at a clock,” Beck said. “I’ve been playing for a long time.” Beck performed for so long that some folks left – probably en route to a late night showcase. “I think this is the longest acoustic show I’ve played in years,” Beck said.

In Beck’s case, it was the opposite of less is more. “Rowboat,” “One Foot in the Grave” and his cover of Hank Williams’ “I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow” were sublime. After the house lights were on, Beck surprised the exiting crowd to play one more tune to cap his 25-song set.

“This is probably my favorite song written in Austin,” Beck said as he reverently performed the late eccentric Daniel Johnston’s gorgeous “True Love Will Find You in the End.”

It was the perfect way to close a memorable South By. Other highlights included a spirited performance by Dolly Parton, an earnest show by Suzanne Vega and a tremendous set by Japanese Breakfast, aka Michelle Zauner.

Speaking of the latter, Zauner stole the Luck Reunion, a wonderful annual event on Willie Nelson’s ranch in nearby Spicewood. Milo, Eddie and I were blown away by the set, which preceded Nelson’s performance. Nelson, who will turn 89 next month, is a walking monument who remains a captivating figure.

Lily Meola, who performed at Luck, is a star on the rise. Keep an eye out for Meola, who is a clever and emotive singer-songwriter.

On the film front, look forward to features such as Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 and a Half: A Space Age Childhood,” the terrific Patton Oswalt vehicle “I Love My Dad,” the trippy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” starring Nicolas Cage and “Facing Nolan,” a look at the life of legendary pitcher Nolan Ryan, which is the best baseball documentary I’ve ever experienced.

Milo and Eddie were blown away by Lone Star icons such as Nelson and Ryan. “When you look at what they accomplished, well, I guess everything is bigger in Texas,” Milo said. Absolutely, young man!