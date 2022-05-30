Family reports that girl attacked by cougar near Fruitland remains in intensive care

From staff reports

From staff reports

The family of a 9-year-old girl attacked by a cougar late last week in Stevens County reported that she remained in intensive care Monday but is no longer in a coma.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildfire reported that the incident occurred about 11 a.m. Saturday at a camp near Fruitland and said the agency is investigating.

Alex Mantsevich reported on a GoFundMe page that his niece, Lily, was attacked while camping with her family. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital and underwent “several hours of surgery.”

“She is fully aware of what happened to her, she can speak clearly, think clearly, move her arms and legs,” Mantsevich wrote on the GoFundMe page Monday. “She talks to her mom and dad, but lots of recovery ahead.”

He wrote that he started the GoFundMe page to help cover any medical expenses as well as to allow Lily’s mother, Yelena Ustimenko, to take time off work to care for her.

Pictures posted on the GoFundMe page show numerous cuts to Lily’s face. By Monday evening, the post had received nearly 500 donations totaling about $55,000 toward the $100,000 goal.

The cougar was killed at the scene and recovered, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

State records indicate cougar attacks on humans are rare. The first recorded cougar attack resulting in a person’s death in Washington occurred in 1924. That didn’t happen again in the state until 2018. State records show another 20 cougar attacks on humans resulting in injuries.