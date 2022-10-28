Week 9 prep football roundup: Caleb Wolcott rallies University past Central Valley; Kansas tiebreaker needed in 2A

By From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 56, Lewis and Clark 20: Lilomaiava Mikaele rushed for 120 yards with three touchdowns and the Bullpups (7-2, 7-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-6, 3-5).

Gentz Hillburn rushed for 155 yards with two touchdowns for LC.

Gonzaga Prep finished second in the GSL 4A/3A standings behind Mt. Spokane and will enter the Week 10 crossovers with the league’s top 4A seed and will host the Big 9 fourth-place team.

LC is the third seed and faces the Mid-Columbia Conference fourth-place team in the play-in on Tuesday.

University 32, Central Valley 21: Caleb Wolcott rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another and the Titans (5-4, 5-3) beat the visiting Bears (4-5, 4-4) in the “Greasy Pig” game.

Wolcott scored three second-half touchdowns as University scored 18 unanswered points to rally for the victory.

CV clinched the GSL 4A second seed last week and with host the MCC second-place team in Week 10.

Ridgeline 42, Ferris 21: Landon Garner threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns, Kole LeGrant caught two touchdowns and scored on an interception return and the Falcons (2-7, 1-7) defeated the visiting Saxons (1-8, 0-8).

Cheney 28, Eisenhower 20: The visiting Blackhawks (2-7) topped the Cadets (2-7) in a nonleague game in Yakima.

2A

Tiebreaker needed: Shadle Park and West Valley won Friday, tying Clarkston at the top of the GSL 2A division – each with one loss to one of the others.

The three will take part in a Kansas tiebreaker on Tuesday at 6 pm at University High School to determine the champion – which will receive a bye to the state playoffs – while second and third place must play in crossover games against the Central Washington Athletic Conference first- and second-place teams in Week 10.

Shadle Park 49, East Valley 0: Beckett Ensminger rushed for 159 yards with five touchdowns, added three catches for 83 yards and a score and the visiting Highlanders (6-3, 5-1) defeated the Knights (1-8, 1-5).

West Valley 41, Pullman 24: Raesean Eaton totaled 401 yards of offense with four touchdowns and the Eagles (7-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (4-4, 3-3). Grady Walker caught seven passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns for WV.

Clarkston 44, Grandview 0: The visiting Bantams (7-2) beat the Greyhounds (1-8) in a nonleague game.

1A

Lakeside 35, Riverside 10: Kole Hunsaker threw for 249 yards and four touchdown passes, Sadahiro Patterson caught three TD passes and the Eagles (9-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Rams (4-5, 3-3) to repeat as NEA champions.

Riverside is the NEA No. 4 seed and will play a crossover against the Caribou Trail League No. 1 seed for berth to state.

Freeman 51, Medical Lake 8: Boen Phelps threw three touchdown passes, ran for another and the visiting Scotties (7-2) beat the Cardinals to clinch the No. 2 seed in the NEA.

With the win, Freeman earned a berth to the state tournament.

Colville 28, Deer Park 21: Cale Roy threw three touchdown passes, Allan McKeraghan rushed for two and caught another and the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-2, 4-2) beat the Stags (3-6, 1-5) to clinch the No. 3 seed in the NEA.

Colville will play a crossover game against the No. 2 seed from the CTL next week for a berth to state.