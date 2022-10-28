The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 43° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Week 9 prep football roundup: Caleb Wolcott rallies University past Central Valley; Kansas tiebreaker needed in 2A

Oct. 28, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:01 a.m.

By From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 56, Lewis and Clark 20: Lilomaiava Mikaele rushed for 120 yards with three touchdowns and the Bullpups (7-2, 7-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-6, 3-5).

Gentz Hillburn rushed for 155 yards with two touchdowns for LC.

Gonzaga Prep finished second in the GSL 4A/3A standings behind Mt. Spokane and will enter the Week 10 crossovers with the league’s top 4A seed and will host the Big 9 fourth-place team.

LC is the third seed and faces the Mid-Columbia Conference fourth-place team in the play-in on Tuesday.

University 32, Central Valley 21: Caleb Wolcott rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another and the Titans (5-4, 5-3) beat the visiting Bears (4-5, 4-4) in the “Greasy Pig” game.

Wolcott scored three second-half touchdowns as University scored 18 unanswered points to rally for the victory.

CV clinched the GSL 4A second seed last week and with host the MCC second-place team in Week 10.

Ridgeline 42, Ferris 21: Landon Garner threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns, Kole LeGrant caught two touchdowns and scored on an interception return and the Falcons (2-7, 1-7) defeated the visiting Saxons (1-8, 0-8).

Cheney 28, Eisenhower 20: The visiting Blackhawks (2-7) topped the Cadets (2-7) in a nonleague game in Yakima.

2A

Tiebreaker needed: Shadle Park and West Valley won Friday, tying Clarkston at the top of the GSL 2A division – each with one loss to one of the others.

The three will take part in a Kansas tiebreaker on Tuesday at 6 pm at University High School to determine the champion – which will receive a bye to the state playoffs – while second and third place must play in crossover games against the Central Washington Athletic Conference first- and second-place teams in Week 10. 

Shadle Park 49, East Valley 0: Beckett Ensminger rushed for 159 yards with five touchdowns, added three catches for 83 yards and a score and the visiting Highlanders (6-3, 5-1) defeated the Knights (1-8, 1-5).

West Valley 41, Pullman 24: Raesean Eaton totaled 401 yards of offense with four touchdowns and the Eagles (7-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (4-4, 3-3). Grady Walker caught seven passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns for WV.

Clarkston 44, Grandview 0: The visiting Bantams (7-2) beat the Greyhounds (1-8) in a nonleague game. 

1A

Lakeside 35, Riverside 10: Kole Hunsaker threw for 249 yards and four touchdown passes, Sadahiro Patterson caught three TD passes and the Eagles (9-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Rams (4-5, 3-3) to repeat as NEA champions.

Riverside is the NEA No. 4 seed and will play a crossover against the Caribou Trail League No. 1 seed for berth to state.

Freeman 51, Medical Lake 8: Boen Phelps threw three touchdown passes, ran for another and the visiting Scotties (7-2) beat the Cardinals to clinch the No. 2 seed in the NEA.

With the win, Freeman earned a berth to the state tournament.

Colville 28, Deer Park 21: Cale Roy threw three touchdown passes, Allan McKeraghan rushed for two and caught another and the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-2, 4-2) beat the Stags (3-6, 1-5) to clinch the No. 3 seed in the NEA.

Colville will play a crossover game against the No. 2 seed from the CTL next week for a berth to state.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories