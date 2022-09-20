Man booked after stabbing friend in chest and attacking medical staff near Airway Heights, sheriff’s office says

A man was arrested Saturday night after he was accused of stabbing a friend in the chest and assaulting medical staff who came to help the alleged attacker in an area north of Airway Heights, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Bobby E. Lewis, 22, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of assault in the first and third degrees, as well as felony harassment threats to kill.

Lewis was staying at a friend’s residence on the 2200 block of N. Craig Road for a short time while he looked for somewhere else to live, witnesses told deputies. On Saturday, Lewis got into a fight with his friend and his friend’s girlfriend. Lewis stabbed the man during the fight.

As the victim staggered into the living room, another man got in between the two and told Lewis to leave immediately, the sheriff’s office said.

Lewis pointed the knife at the second victim and threatened to kill him.

Lewis left on foot and contacted 911 to say that he was in a field and had been stabbed himself. Deputies found Lewis in a field near W. Knox Lane and N. Craig Road. He did not have apparent stab wounds, but he did have blood on his clothes and appeared to be intoxicated and having trouble breathing.

Before he could be transported to the hospital, Lewis grabbed an American Medical Response worker and tackled her to the ground, the sheriff’s office said. He made a fist and cocked his arm back, but deputies stopped him and placed him in handcuffs.