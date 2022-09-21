Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David C. Till and Kantrel M. Fulton, both of Coeur d’Alene.

William J. Haley and Stephanie A. Guerrero, both of Spokane.

Dakota L. Ervin and Clare A. Ochoa, both of Spokane.

David G. Roberts and Kara R. Peha, both of Spokane.

Jeremy T. Traxel and Emily L. Cone, both of Spokane.

Thomas J. Stevens and Danielle M. Devereau, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert L. Jacobsen and Stacy M. Vigue, both of Otis Orchards.

Ezekiel M. Pierson and Celia V. Vigil, both of Spokane.

Jeremy E. Scott and Rachel W. Heatley, both of Spokane Valley.

Chad R. Matchell and Hanna V. Slusser, both of Spokane.

Grant J. Votava and Brandi R. Cole, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Cohen and Dorcas N. Kimani, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher R. Dalke and Katrina G. Brummer, both of Spokane.

Brian J. Judge and Heather S. Bill, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew M. Bunch and Erin E. McGrath, both of Spokane.

Justin M. Petter and Alyssa N. Raynovich, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric B. Nelson and Jennifer B. Douglass, both of Spokane.

Alexis J. S. Barragan and Tania L. I. Leal, both of Spokane Valley.

Isaiah O. Mitchell and Ryanne M. Ricketts, both of Spokane.

Elizabeth N. Miller and Maggie D. Rayback, both of Airway Heights.

Dylan L. Norton and Emelia K. Roohr, both of Spokane.

William L. Heinz and Kellie A. James, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Haley Matz v. Amber Lewis, restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Enrique Herman, restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Katie Hartman, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Benjaman Shour, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Austin Davis, restitution of premises.

Vietzke Family LLC v. Glen Briley, restitution of premises.

Frontier Behavioral Health v. Law Lynx LLC, restitution of premises.

Kevin McCall v. Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois, complaint for breach of contract.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Westegaard, Charles E. and Jacquie A.

Schaefer, Andrea L. and Flynn

Sinclair, Tamara R. and William E.

Erickson, Alexandria S. and Kara M.

Weister, Seth S. and Hernandez, Elena T.

Riener, Matthew P. and Anna M.

Askew, Janice and Lucas J.

Moore, Naomi A. and Ellis B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Eppe Bosch, 68; 131 months in prison with credit given for 47 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree rape of a child.

Caleb J. Sharpe, 20; $36,516.22 in restitution, 480 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated murder, three counts of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Emmanuel F. Phillips, 35; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kristopher J. Stump, 34; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Tawnee M. Holt, 32; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Scott L. Kracht, 49; 112 days in jail with credit given for 112 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Jessica L. Pullum, also known as Jessica L. Cook, 35; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of payment instruments.

Daniel Gallagher, 32; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident-injured person.

Abran L. Gibson, 31; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Isaiah J. Antoine, 30; $2,333.13 in restitution, 12 months of probation with credit given for 171 days served, after pleading guilty to felony physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Mitchell R. Sander, 28; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of three counts of second-degree arson.

Brian R. Cooper, 28; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony Hazel

Paul A. Cardwell, 38; 81 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Alec T. Malinak, 25; $5,827.20 in restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Charles W. Wilkerson, 42; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nickole L. Coulter, 35; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Danny L. Russell, 66; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Dustin W. Fulfer, 28; 70 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Brandon M. Masters, 31; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua J. Oliver, 41; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.