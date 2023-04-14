Spokane Indians pregame: Victor Juarez on the hill in fourth game of series with Eugene

The Spokane Indians (2-1) face the Eugene Emeralds (2-3) in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP Victor Juarez. The 19-year-old (20 in June) went 6-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 1.311 WHIP with 100 strikeouts over 103 innings in 21 starts for Low-A Fresno last season.

Emeralds: RHP Carson Ragsdale. The 25-year-old was limited to just five appearances for the San Francisco Giants’ rookie league entry last season in his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.

Indians lineup

1) Braiden Ward-CF

2) Benny Montgomery-CF

3) Sterlin Thompson-3B

4) Yanquiel Fernandez-RF

5) Braxton Fulford-C

6) Zach Kokoska-1B

7) Jordan Beck-LF

8) Nic Kent-SS

9) Jean Perez-2B

Weather

First pitch: Partly sunny, 48. Final out: Clear, 40.

Last night

Yanquiel Fernandez crushed a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and the Indians beat the Emeralds 4-3 at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

Mason Green was excellent in long relief for Spokane with 3⅓ shutout innings. He allowed one hit and no walks with six strikeouts. Evan Justice earned the win with a scoreless inning and Jacob Kostyshock got the save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Sterlin Thompson went 2 for 3 with a run, RBI and stolen base and is hitting .636 (7 for 11) over three games.